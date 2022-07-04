Cops Called When Dad Threatens to Beat Kid’s Behind at McDonald’s

Portsmouth Police Officers were called to the McDonald’s on Gallia Street when a dad threatened to bust the behind of an unruly 10-year-old.

Officers responded to the call at 12:23 pm. Witnesses told police the son and dad got into an argument over ice. Then the father grabbed the boy by the back of the neck and walked him outside.

Witnesses said the father told the boy he needed to finish his food because when they got outside he was going to “beat his ass.”

Police spoke with the boy and his father. They told the father he did have the right to discipline the child within reason. No arrests were made.

Kid Spotted Running Wild on Roof in Wayne Hills

Police responded to an unusual call in Wayne Hills just after 7:30 pm.

The caller said there was a child about six year old running on top of the room of an apartment building in the 1800 block of Wayne Avenue.

Two squad cars and two emergency vehicles were dispatched to the scene to get the kid off the roof.

Offices spoke with the boy’s father who assured them he’d take care of the problem.