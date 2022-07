Have you ever wanted to see the country through the huge windows of a passenger train? I have only had the opportunity to do so once in my life, and I will never forget it. When I was 15, my dad sent me a train ticket to come visit him in Kansas. I got on one of Amtrak's gigantic metal beasts in Longview, Texas and took the long, winding trip to St. Louis, Missouri. When I tell you that seeing the country by train is a phenomenal experience, that's a massive understatement.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO