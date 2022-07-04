ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grandville, MI

City of Grandville's July 4 fireworks show moved up to 9:45 p.m.

By Adam Luchies
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P9Imc_0gUftKG500

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — The City of Grandville’s July 4 fireworks show has been moved up due to weather. The show will now begin at 9:45 p.m.

According to the City of Grandville, the decision to move up the show by half an hour was made after several consultations with the National Weather Service, safety officials, and the July 4 Celebration Committee.

The City of Grandville also says that a severe weather warning will result in a cancellation of the show. The status of the event for a severe weather watch will be determined by the public safety unified command after consulting with both the National Weather Service and the lead fireworks technician. Lightning/thunder will also lead to the fireworks show being cancelled. If lightning or thunder occurs after the start of the show, it will be immediately cancelled and not re-started.

The City of Grandville’s July 4 fireworks show is currently scheduled to being at 9:45 p.m.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13 ON YOUR SIDE

'Rebel Road' returns to downtown Muskegon next week

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The return of a crowd favorite will see downtown Muskegon transform next week into Rebel Road. The gathering of motorcycles, riders and enthusiasts is billed as the largest of its kind anywhere in the state. Just about a week from the rally’s July 13 launch, Kyleen...
MUSKEGON, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Rebel Road charity motorcycle rally to be held July 13-17 in Downtown Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Rebel Road charity motorcycle rally will be returning to Downtown Muskegon. The event will be held July 13-17. This year’s event will feature free concerts every night. Project 90 will perform on the Miller Lite Main Stage on Wednesday, July 13. On Thursday, July 14, Lines of Loyalty will perform. Las Vegas’ Otherwise will perform on Friday, July 15. On Saturday, July 16, Wayland will perform. Better Desire will close the event on Sunday, July 17. Rebel Road will also feature motorcycle stunt shows, live professional wrestling, ax throwing, a free kids entertainment area, camping, cash raffle, contests, dozens of vendors, and thousands of bikes.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grandville, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
Grandville, MI
Government
FOX 17 News West Michigan

2022 The Beer City Open to be held July 20-24 at Belknap Park

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Beer City Open pickleball tournament will be returning for 2022. The event will be held July 20-24 at Belknap Park in downtown Grand Rapids. The 2022 event will feature more than 950 athletes from 38 states and six countries. The athletes will include Zane Navratil (top ranked singles pickleball player in the world), JW Johnson (top mixed male player in the world), Simone Jardim (top ranked mixed doubles female player), and Andrea Koop (Beer City tournament director).
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Overnight storms leave thousands without power

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Storms rolling across Michigan overnight Monday have left about 10,000 without power. The counties most heavily impacted by outages are Kent, Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Jackson and Branch counties. In Kent, about 1,100 people are without power. Most areas across the county are expected to have...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fireworks Show#Weather Warning#Severe Weather#Local Life#Localevent
97.9 WGRD

CannaBash Music and Marijuana Fest is This Saturday in Muskegon

A cannabis-centric music festival is coming to Muskegon this weekend. CannaBash is July 9, 2022, 3p.m. to 11p.m. at Softball World in Muskegon Township. Seven Muskegon township marijuana retailers will be at the festival:. Kai Cannabis. Pure Options. Cloud Cannabis. Lucky’s. High Profile. Skymint. NOBO. CannaBash will include food...
MUSKEGON, MI
WOOD

LAUP Fiesta Returns To Holland

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) -The annual LAUP Fiesta is taking place this Saturday, July 9th. It is full of family fun including live music, delicious food, salsa dancing, a talent show, a car show, and much more. This fiesta is a true celebration of the Latino Culture in Holland. The event starts at 12PM and goes on all day long ending at 11:30PM. For more information you can visit their website for a full list of events. If you would like to volunteer at the Fiesta there are openings to help Set-up, break-down and help people with questions they may have. You can sign up to volunteer here .
HOLLAND, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
NWS
MLive

Multiple fights force closure of popular Lake Michigan beach

GRAND HAVEN, MI – Grand Haven State Park is closed due to multiple fights. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has closed the popular beach due to fights on Monday, July 4, according to a Facebook post from Grand Haven Department of Public Safety. Grand Haven’s South Pier is...
WZZM 13

Muskegon County parking lot butcher shop shut down by state

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A meat retailer that set up in a Norton Shores parking lot over the weekend earned the ire of state regulators and some customers, who took their complaints to social media. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, the agency which holds regulatory authority...
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
WOOD TV8

FD: No injuries in explosion, fire at manufacturing plant

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A manufacturing plant was evacuated after an explosion that started a fire, according to Dutton Fire Department. It happened just before 8 a.m. Wednesday morning at Wilkast, Inc. on S Division Avenue, just south of 79th Street in Grand Rapids, a Dutton Fire Department Facebook post said. Firefighters got reports from a witness who said they had heard an explosion and saw smoke and flames coming from the building.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

73-year-old Greenville man drowns in Race Lake Sunday

GREENVILLE, Michigan — A 73-year-old man from Greenville died in an apparent drowning in a lake in Fairplain Township on Sunday, the Montcalm County Sheriff's Office says. The Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an unoccupied boat floating on Race Lake at about 7:50 p.m. The report included information that there was a vehicle and trailer parked near the lake that was unattended.
GREENVILLE, MI
WWMTCw

Severe storms possible late Monday night into Tuesday morning

Kalamazoo, Michigan — Damaging wind gusts and large hail are possible across West Michigan in the early hours of Tuesday morning, July 5th. This is especially true west of US 131 and southwest of Kalamazoo. The Storm Prediction Center backed off on their 15% risk for damaging wind gusts,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Body in car pulled out of Muskegon pond

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A body inside a car have been pulled out of pond in Muskegon, the Firefighters Union said. Muskegon Fire Dive Team, Fruitport Fire Department and the Norton Shores Dive Team were working in conjunction at the scene to assist with a driver trapped inside a car that was in the pond.
MUSKEGON, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

30K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy