City of Grandville's July 4 fireworks show moved up to 9:45 p.m.

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — The City of Grandville’s July 4 fireworks show has been moved up due to weather. The show will now begin at 9:45 p.m.

According to the City of Grandville, the decision to move up the show by half an hour was made after several consultations with the National Weather Service, safety officials, and the July 4 Celebration Committee.

The City of Grandville also says that a severe weather warning will result in a cancellation of the show. The status of the event for a severe weather watch will be determined by the public safety unified command after consulting with both the National Weather Service and the lead fireworks technician. Lightning/thunder will also lead to the fireworks show being cancelled. If lightning or thunder occurs after the start of the show, it will be immediately cancelled and not re-started.

The City of Grandville’s July 4 fireworks show is currently scheduled to being at 9:45 p.m.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube