Boise, ID

Where to catch 4th of July fireworks, events across the Treasure Valley

By Meredith Spelbring
KIVI-TV
 2 days ago

If you're still looking for 4th of July events and places to watch fireworks, there are several events planned across the Treasure Valley. The City of Boise 4th of July celebration and firework display will happen this year once again from Ann Morrison Park....

KIVI-TV

New map shows available cooling spaces throughout Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Our Path Home, in collaboration with local partners, has released a map of cooling spaces in the community that can help residents beat the heat during the warm summer months. The locations on the map will serve those experiencing homelessness and others who need a space...
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Boise Mayor Silent on Possible Return of Fourth of July Parade

CapEd Credit Union announced they would lead the effort to return the Fourth of July Parade to Idaho's capital city. A big thank you to the folks at CapEd for stepping up to support our American values. We have been the only media outlet that has advocated for Boise to join every other American community and celebrate America.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Guydaho: 6 Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives Guy Fieri Needs To Try In Idaho

I am a big Guy Fieri fan. He has the greatest job in the world. He gets to travel not just the country--but the world--to try all the best food around. Not bad livin'. Whenever I travel, I like to try to eat at restaurants he at at on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives in that city. Now that I'm in Boise, that's no different. One of the first things I did after moving here was Google where Guy has eaten in Idaho and what he had.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Hidden Idaho Town Host’s The World’s Rich and Famous This Week

Do you know that every year a small town in Idaho is the center of the financial and media universe? The city is in a remote yet famous part of the state that attracts the titans of finance, media, tech, government, and sports year after year. Is the Gem State really a magnet for folks who control movie studies, currency, AI, and sectors that are too abstract to list here?
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Canyon County celebrates its first Latinx Pride event

On the last day of Pride month, aguas frescas, food trucks, music and vendors greeted a diverse crowd of folks outside Nampa’s Hispanic Cultural Center. Raquel Reyes, the Hispanic Outreach Coordinator for the Idaho Democratic Party, is the person behind the very first Latinx LGBTQ pride fest in Canyon County. She organized the event to provide a safe space for LGBTQ people to celebrate both their queer and Latinx identities.
CANYON COUNTY, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Why Boise Doesn’t Have an Independence Day Parade?

Today we celebrate the birth of our great nation, America. In communities throughout our country, cities will hold parades honoring veterans, patriots, and community leaders. However, one Idaho city will not have a Fourth of July Parade; that city is Idaho's capital city, Boise. How can the capital of Idaho...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Famous Family TV Home For Sale Just Seven Hours From Boise

You know about the Roloff family if you've watched any show on the TLC Network over the past twenty years. They are the subject of the groundbreaking reality show, "Little People, Big World." When the show launched in 2006, there was nothing like it. Never had a family like the Roloffs been featured on television, showing the struggles and triumphs that families with dwarfism deal with daily. Both parents and one of their children have dwarfism, while the other children do not.
BOISE, ID
ABC 4

New cookie shop taking Utah by storm

Dirty Dough is a new cookie location that has us all craving more. The company was started by a college student in Arizona selling the product out of his apartment. People loved the cookies so much that he upgraded to a store front. He sold the company and they have been developing the brand for the past year and getting it ready to franchise. Dirty Dough just opened their first location in Vineyard, Utah and are going to be opening four more stores in Pleasant Grove, Saratoga Springs, Spanish Fork, and St George. In the next year they plan to open about twenty-five more stores in Utah. The cookie craze is sweeping the country and Dirty Dough is all about what’s on the inside. Their cookies have multiple layers with many fun fillings like caramel, fudge, raspberries, marshmallow, and biscoff. Their slogan, “Proudly Unique Inside and Out”, spreads their message of positivity. Their executive chef, Tod Lenard, has created a variety of delicious flavors such as Andes mint, reverse peanut butter cup, raspberry toaster tart, and dirty circus. They placed an emphasis on the richness of their flavor rather than being overly sweet and you can truly taste the thought that went into every cookie. Dirty Dough has new flavors every week so stop by and experience the decadent dough over and over.
UTAH STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Traffic Alert: Over 1,200 Motorcyclists to Impact I-84 near Boise Sunday

If you're planning to head eastbound on I-84 anywhere between Meridian and Mountain Home on Sunday, brace yourself or on-ramp closures and delays. The 12th Annual Idaho Patriot Thunder Ride is coming up this Sunday, July 10! The ride brings close to 1,200 motorcyclists together to benefit the Idaho Guard & Reserve, Family Support Fund and Operation Warmheart. It begins at High Desert Harley Davidson near Majestic Cinemas and travels 55 miles to Carl Miller Park in Mountain Home.
BOISE, ID
KIVI-TV

'We are at cat-pacity': Local shelters overrun with influx of cats

BOISE, Idaho — Both the Idaho Humane Society and Simply Cats have seen an influx of cats inside their shelters. Since May 1, Simply Cats has gotten 268 intake requests of cats needing new homes, but the shelter is already at capacity. “Right now, we have 60 cats in...
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

The Most Popular Conspiracies in Idaho & Surrounding States

I know I’ve said and written this countless times, but nothing gets me more wound up than a good conspiracy theory. I know that some of them are absolutely and utterly ridiculous but that’s what makes them that much more fun. There are a few conspiracy theories that even I find ridiculous (more on that later) and thanks to USDirect.com, we can see exactly which states are looking up those ridiculous theories.
IDAHO STATE

