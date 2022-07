The Las Vegas Raiders arguably made on of the biggest splashes this offseason, trading for and extending Davante Adams. He will reunite with Fresno State teammate Derek Carr as the Raiders look to advance further in the playoffs this season. However, Brett Favre does not believe Adams will have the same production as his 2021 campaign, saying that 'he would be shocked' if he does with Carr. Colin Cowherd reacts to Favre's comments and explains why the Pro Bowler will have a solid first season with the Raiders.

