Manchester United insist they will fight to keep Cristiano Ronaldo at the club for the remainder of his contract despite the player's desire to leave, 90min understands. Ronaldo has made it clear to United recently that he wishes to be given the opportunity to leave Old Trafford a year after returning if a suitable offer is made, and his position has taken the club and new manager Erik ten Hag by surprise.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO