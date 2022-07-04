ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Dutch Political Parties Back Gaming Loot Box Ban

By Michael Grullon
 2 days ago
Political parties in the Netherlands have broadly backed a new attempt to block the sale of video game loot boxes in the country, according to Neowin. Six parties say they will support the ban, which would bring Dutch law largely in line with Belgium, where loot boxes were outlawed in...

