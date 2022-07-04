ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

Flash Flood Warning issued for Richland by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-04 18:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-04 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Most flooding deaths occur in vehicles. Never drive through a flooded roadway or around barricades. Turn around, don`t drown. Flash flooding is occurring in...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Calhoun by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 23:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 23:23:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Most flooding deaths occur in vehicles. Never drive through a flooded roadway or around barricades. Turn around, don`t drown. Flooded roadways are nearly impossible to see at night. Avoid traveling in this area. Turn around, don`t drown. Report any flooding directly to the Columbia National Weather Service at 803 234 4115 when it is safe to do so. You can also send reports by Facebook or Twitter to NWSColumbia or by e-mail at NWS.Columbia@noaa.gov. Target Area: Calhoun FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central South Carolina, including the following counties, Calhoun, Clarendon, Richland and Sumter. * WHEN...Until 1145 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1052 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Manning, Summerton, Alcolu, Santee Cooper Regional Airport, Pinewood, Paxville, Davis Station, St. Paul, Privateer, Foreston, Gable, Rimini and Low Falls Landing. This also includes Tavern Creek, Upper Sammy Swamp Boggy Swamp, Hungary Ball Branch and Big Branch. - This includes the following highways Interstate 95 between mile markers 103 and 132. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CALHOUN COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Richland, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 21:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Most flooding deaths occur in vehicles. Never drive through a flooded roadway or around barricades. Turn around, don`t drown. Flooded roadways are nearly impossible to see at night. Avoid traveling in this area. Turn around, don`t drown. Report any flooding directly to the Columbia National Weather Service at 803 234 4115 when it is safe to do so. You can also send reports by Facebook or Twitter to NWSColumbia or by e-mail at NWS.Columbia@noaa.gov. Target Area: Richland; Sumter FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central South Carolina, including the following counties, Calhoun, Clarendon, Richland and Sumter. * WHEN...Until 1145 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1052 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Manning, Summerton, Alcolu, Santee Cooper Regional Airport, Pinewood, Paxville, Davis Station, St. Paul, Privateer, Foreston, Gable, Rimini and Low Falls Landing. This also includes Tavern Creek, Upper Sammy Swamp Boggy Swamp, Hungary Ball Branch and Big Branch. - This includes the following highways Interstate 95 between mile markers 103 and 132. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 21:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Excessive cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Severe thunderstorms can produce large capsizing waves and frequent lightning. If on or near Lake Marion move away from the water and take shelter! Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways or walk through high water. Target Area: Orangeburg A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CALHOUN...CLARENDON AND EAST CENTRAL ORANGEBURG COUNTIES At 1056 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Cades to 6 miles east of Santee Cooper Regional Airport to near Summerton, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include Manning, Summerton, Elloree, Alcolu, Santee State Park, Santee Cooper Regional Airport, Santee, Poplar Creek Landing, St. Paul, Stumphole Landing, Rocks Pond Campground and Marina, Foreston, Eautaw Springs, Indian Bluff Recreation Park, Gable, Davis Station, Blounts Landing and Mill Creek Marina and Campground. This includes Interstate 95 between mile markers 98 and 126. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Calhoun, Clarendon, Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 22:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Excessive cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Severe thunderstorms can produce large capsizing waves and frequent lightning. If on or near Lake Marion move away from the water and take shelter! Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways or walk through high water. Target Area: Calhoun; Clarendon; Orangeburg A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CALHOUN...CLARENDON AND EAST CENTRAL ORANGEBURG COUNTIES At 1056 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Cades to 6 miles east of Santee Cooper Regional Airport to near Summerton, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include Manning, Summerton, Elloree, Alcolu, Santee State Park, Santee Cooper Regional Airport, Santee, Poplar Creek Landing, St. Paul, Stumphole Landing, Rocks Pond Campground and Marina, Foreston, Eautaw Springs, Indian Bluff Recreation Park, Gable, Davis Station, Blounts Landing and Mill Creek Marina and Campground. This includes Interstate 95 between mile markers 98 and 126. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, SC

