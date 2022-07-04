ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Bernard Parish, LA

“Fix it!”: Frustration builds as Yscloskey Bridge still out of service to fishermen and boaters

By Olivia Vidal
fox8live.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. BERNARD PARISH (WVUE) - Near Shell Beach in St. Bernard Parish, boaters and commercial fishermen are frustrated because the Yscloskey Bridge is still out of service. They say it’s costing them time and money just to get to work on the water. “It takes over an hour...

www.fox8live.com

Comments / 1

Related
99.9 KTDY

Water Discovered in South Louisiana Gas Station’s Fuel Tanks

A Louisiana Department of Agriculture spokesperson has confirmed that fuel sold at a South Louisiana gas station did contain water and that's why almost a dozen cars had to be towed after fueling at the station. Over the weekend several motorists had reported bouts of car trouble following a fuel stop at the station. Six of those vehicles had to be towed in for service.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Flooding continues to be a problem for St. Tammany Parish neighborhood

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Flooding in the Cross Gates subdivision in St. Tammany Parish has been an issue for years according to residents. “June of last year I had three inches in my house. That’s the worst I’ve had and that was at 12 inches of rain in four hours. I’m not sure anything could have kept up with that, but it didn’t help a lot here and there were a whole lot of houses that have problems, said Denis Barry on the worst flooding he has seen in the area.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Business
Local
Louisiana Cars
Saint Bernard Parish, LA
Business
County
Saint Bernard Parish, LA
WDSU

St. Tammany Parish coroner warns of another COVID-19 surge

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The St. Tammany Parish coroner is warning of another coronavirus surge in the parish. Dr. Charles Preston issued a statement Wednesday warning the community of the possibility of another surge. Preston said data released yesterday showed that there were 320 new COVID-19 cases reported...
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Louisiana highway projects receive bids

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced that 14 projects around the state received bids recently. Ten contractors presented apparent low bids totaling $72.7 million. North Louisiana projects and their apparent low bids are as follows:. Pavement/ Overlay:. Milling, patching, overlay, and drainage on S. Grand St. between...
LOUISIANA STATE
Mississippi Press

Infighting continues to plague Coastal Mississippi tourism bureau

GULFPORT, Mississippi – The state’s largest tourism bureau is once again caught in the crosshairs of infighting by members of the Harrison County Board of Supervisors. Coastal Mississippi, a taxpayer-funded tourism bureau, is tasked with marketing the entire Gulf Coast as a destination for Jackson, Hancock and Harrison Counties. But for the second time since September, Harrison County supervisors are at the center of strife that could affect the tourism agency’s ability to do business.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Fishermen#Boaters#Vehicles
boardingarea.com

Should Motorists Be Timed and Fined For Speeding?

Once the second longest twin span bridge in Louisiana at a total length of 18.2 miles when it opened to traffic in 1973, the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge — which is also known as the Louisiana Airborne Memorial Bridge — carries at least 30,420 vehicles per day on Interstate 10 over the largest wetland and swamp in the United States known as the Atchafalaya Swamp in south central Louisiana between Baton Rouge and Lafayette…
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

Phony boat salesman scammed Louisiana residents out of $83K

Deputies arrested a man suspected of scamming multiple Louisiana residents who were trying to buy boats online. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said at least two people in the area fell into the trap set up by Modestas Grublys, a Lithuanian national who went by the false name Mads Lund. In each case, the victims said they wired Grublys money for boats he claimed to be selling.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Exit 36 on Louisiana Highway 442 is now open

The Louisiana State Police have reported that the I-55 northbound exit to Louisiana Highway 442 (Exit 36) is was closed due to a crash. It is now open and resuming normal operations. For future updates visit =AT3h4liVyDnhMdwK1g1tWj0WgbVLcozacTvpEQEHOQutVpMbK3Cfgd-woDTCNv6FVwfDO3XXMtb7ly0WqoaAdJ9Rli_HBP-bPvtbMq-z4Fbadi5mQ6gsxvku3oVMd6DKhFMI7jdWGr9HYwWc_NMSAWJwIBQJG2o6Tj7ZpMOOlzj-Yg" rel="nofollow" role="link" tabindex="0" target="_blank">www.511la.org for route and road conditions.
WDSU

Louisiana Insurance Commissioner addressing canceled homeowners policies

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Department of Insurance will address homeowners insurance policy cancellations in a news conference Tuesday. This comes after insurance providers Lighthouse, Maison, and Southern Fidelity alerted their customers that their homeowners' insurance policies would be canceled. Two weeks ago Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said insurance...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Cars
wbrz.com

Family, including two young children, saved from capsized boat in Lake Pontchartrain

MANDEVILLE - Fellow boaters on Lake Pontchartrain leapt into action when a neighboring boat capsized, sending a family of four into the water. Sunday night, when the lake was full of boaters celebrating the 4th of July weekend, a family decided to head back home after a fireworks show, according to WWLTV. Matthew, the owner of the boat who chose not to share his last name, said waves started going over his hull.
ACCIDENTS
K945

Drive Fast? New Louisiana Law on I-10 Will Catch You

Traveling to Baton Rouge or New Orleans Soon? Lay Off the Gas Pedal. Governor John Bel Edwards signed a bill, SB 435 into law that takes effect on August 1st, 2022. This bill will have a huge impact on several drivers in Louisiana. Simply put this bill that will factor driving time into speeding tickets for violators traveling on the Interstate 10 Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.
LOUISIANA STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Louisiana State Parks launch new reservation system

Booking a cabin or campsite in a Louisiana State Park is easier with the new Go Outdoors Louisiana full service reservation system. The new system features a central reservation system, ability to purchase day use passes, a call center, and golf course management system. The new online system offers a...
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Bonnie Nears Hurricane Status

NEW ORLEANS — Fourth of July Holiday and all of next week. Not much change in our weather pattern as local temperatures remain seasonal around 88-93° degrees. Hot and humid into the early evening as the Heat Index temperatures indicate -- it feels like 94-101° degrees. Chance of morning rain showers. Developing afternoon storms that become widespread and strong at times through the dinner hours. Then the transition of isolated storms to showers by late evening. Followed by a slight chance of rain around midnight. "Rinse and repeat" -- into the following week. A reminder for Independence Day, Excessive Rainfall Risk for all SELA areas east and south of the line from I-55 straight down to Galliano. This includes, the eastern half of Tangipahoa Parish, Washington, St. Tammany, Orleans, Plaquemines, Jefferson, Parishes, Eastern portions of St. John the Baptist and Lafourche Parishes. Areas of Mississippi and Alabama. Therefore, a LOW Risk of Scattered Flash Flooding. Rainfall potential up to 2.50" inches per day by midnight Tuesday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy