The estate of a man killed in a rear-end collision on Interstate 26 has settled his claims for $4.5 million, his attorney reports. Jeff Gerardi of the Joye Law Firm in Summerville said that the man, a 45-year-old military retiree, was stopped in traffic on an on ramp in August 2021 when his vehicle was struck ...

SUMMERVILLE, SC ・ 7 HOURS AGO