In a pivot from past summers, the Lady Vols’ SEC schedule for the 2022-23 has been released before the non-conference foes. The SEC, which typically reveals the conference schedule in August and even at times creeping up on Labor Day, released each school’s home and away opponents on Wednesday. It doesn’t include dates and times – those will likely appear later this summer or in September – but it does let fans know who the two rotating opponents, which changes annually, will be this season.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 HOURS AGO