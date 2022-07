LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - June 30 was the last day to pay property taxes to the city of Laredo, Webb County, school districts, and colleges. For those who did not pay on time, additional fees will be added to your bill. The city of Laredo tax assessor-collector Dora Maldonado said that back on Friday, July 1, all the accounts that remain unpaid would have a 15% attorney’s fee, which is added to the normal 18% of penalty and interests and adds up a total of 33% percent of additional interest rates. That’s only for the city, not counting Webb County, Laredo school districts, and Laredo College.

LAREDO, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO