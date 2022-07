ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — How safe is the meat you serve your family? Since 2018, outbreaks of food poisoning associated with raw meat have sickened at least 1,200 people, and ground meat is especially susceptible to contamination with harmful bacteria. Consumer Reports went to work to find out why, testing hundreds of samples of ground meat, with worrisome results.

