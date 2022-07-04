ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte man thankful for nonprofit that opened door for small business

By Damany Lewis, wsoctv.com
 2 days ago
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte man is thankful for a local nonprofit that opened the doors for him to start his successful small business.

For CEO Pushpinder Garcha, being a small businesses owner has its rewards. But it doesn’t come without problems.

As the owner of Golden Tech Systems, being a problem-solver is Garcha’s expertise.

“Solving complex problems for the government and commercial customers,” he said.

Now, his business is thriving. He has multiple Department of Defense contracts, including one where he works with the Air Force in Utah on cyber security.

>> In the video at the top of the page, how he says the nonprofit NXT/CLT, a group of business leaders helping minority-owned small businesses succeed, helped him with Golden Tech Systems.

Charlotte, NC
