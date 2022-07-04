ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Giving Your Best: Helen and Harvey Bender

By Jennie Montgomery
WJBF.com
 2 days ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– From delivering soup to homeless people on cold days, to collecting winter coats and shoes, Harvest Field Ministries makes sure those in need have a fresh-cooked meal and adequate clothing. And there wouldn’t be a Harvest Field without out latest Giving Your Best winners, Helen...

WRDW-TV

Help Stuff the Bus with school supplies to benefit local students

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - August is quickly approaching, and that means our students will be heading back to the classroom. And the United Way of the CSRA wants to make sure each student has what they need to succeed. Helping to ease the burden of some parents, United Way is...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Career fairs, other opportunities offered across CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Charlie Norwood Veterans Affairs Medical Center will be holding a job fair on July 16. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Uptown campus, 1 Freedom Way. VA personnel will interview applicants for clinical and non-clinical positions across the...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Pineapple Ink Tavern returns to the downtown Augusta restaurant scene

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Pineapple Ink Tavern has reopened after closing its doors during the pandemic. The restaurant has been closed for renovations since January, after being granted by the Downtown Development Authority to remodel their nearly 100 year old building. Located 1002 Broad Street, the tavern is virtually the...
AUGUSTA, GA
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Society
City
Helen, GA
Local
Georgia Society
wfxg.com

Augusta temporarily closes Mayor's Fishing Pond

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The City of Augusta has temporarily closed the Mayor's Fishing Pond on Lock & Dam Rd. The pond is closed to public fishing until July 11. Residents with any questions about the pond closure are encouraged to call Augusta311.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Columbia County crowds attend Boom! in the Park

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fourth of July parties wrapped up with fireworks to celebrate America’s independence. We joined the festivities in Columbia County to see what the turnout was like there. Hundreds of people were at the Evans Towne Center Park to enjoy the fun, the food, and the...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Hundreds of unopened masks found in dumpster at AU Health

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The number of COVID cases in Richmond County are at a five-month high. The feds are predicting another wave this fall, which would make our third fall into the pandemic. In the meantime, unused Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is filling up dumpsters across the country, including...
AUGUSTA, GA
Person
Tony Howard
wfxg.com

Local animal shelters still recovering from the holiday weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - While the 4th of July is a favorite for many, some furry friends do not fare so well when it comes to fireworks. Augusta Animal Services employees say that over the past few days they have experienced a higher than normal volume of animals coming in amid the holiday.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Search is on for suspects as Aiken copes with 5 killings in a week

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken community is grappling with five shooting deaths in a week as authorities search for suspects in both cases. Authorities haven’t released suspect descriptions in the latest shooting, which killed Barry J. Redding, 39, and Stephan A. Poole, 40, of Aiken, late Saturday in Room 229 of the Days Inn at 2654 Columbia Highway North.
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Fourth of July celebrations are underway in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Downtown Augusta was electric, with hundreds near the Common for the city’s Fourth of July celebration. The preparations started around 11 a.m., with vendors setting up for the celebration. We spoke to vendors and the fireworks team to find out how they prepared for this...
AUGUSTA, GA
#Volunteers#Homelessness#Charity#Harvest Field Ministries
vanishinggeorgia.com

Confederate Powder Works Chimney, 1862, Augusta

This historic chimney, standing 150 feet tall, is all that remains of the Confederate Powder Works, which was the only major industrial facility built by the Confederate States. Augusta was chosen as the site of the powder works for the ready power source provided by the adjacent canal and good railroad infrastructure. Lieutenant Colonel George Washington Rains oversaw the construction of the project and Major Charles Shaler Smith was the chief architect and engineer. Construction began in 1862 and when complete consisted of 26 well-spaced buildings stretching two miles along the Augusta Canal. It was soon the second largest powder works in the world. Around 2.75 million pounds of gunpowder were produced here until operations ended in April 1865, though production was slowed by a massive explosion in August 1864. When the Powder Works was demolished during a widening of the canal between 1872-1875, the chimney was saved as a monument at the request of Colonel Rains, who remained in Augusta and later became dean of the Medical College of Georgia. The adjacent Sibley Mill was not part of the Confederate Powder Works but was constructed with bricks leftover from the ruins of the complex.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Vandals hit new local splash pad in its first weekend

HEPHZIBAH, Ga (WRDW/WAGT) - A new splash pad for kids didn’t even make it through the weekend without being vandalized. Friday was the grand opening at McBean Community Center. The fixtures had been damaged By Tuesday, the day after the long July Fourth weekend. Yolanda Greenwood with the Augusta...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

19-year-old missing in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for 19-year-old Lashantice Dunn who has been missing since Wednesday. She was last seen on the 2000 block of Winston Way. Dunn was wearing camouflage pants, white socks, brown shoes, and a black shirt. She was also carrying a pink purse.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Charities
vanishinggeorgia.com

Woolworth Department Store, 1939, Augusta

In its heyday, the F. W. Woolworth Company was one of the nation’s leading retail store chains. The location of the Augusta store was one of the busiest parts of the city when built in 1939. It closed in 1991 and has been empty since. In 1960, its lunch...
AUGUSTA, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

James Brown Statue, 2005, Augusta

Known as much for his tireless stage presence as his rocky personal life, James Brown (3 May 1933-25 December 2006) was known as the Godfather of Soul, and considered himself “the Hardest Working Man in Show Business”. Born into poverty in Barnwell, South Carolina, he moved at age five with his father and aunt to Augusta, which he considered his hometown. The city honored him with a statue on Broad Street on 6 May 2005. There’s also a James Brown Boulevard in the heart of the city’s historic Black neighborhood.
AUGUSTA, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Augusta Canal Headgates, 1840s & 1870s, Columbia County

Henry Harford Cumming envisioned Augusta as the “Lowell of the South” [in reference to the textile hub in Massachusetts] and was the driving force behind the Augusta Canal. The first nine-mile section was completed between 1845-1846, and within a couple of years three mills had already been risen along the waterway. Built near the end of the Canal Era [roughly 1800-1850], it was amazingly successful, as most Southern canals never were, and is the only intact industrial canal still in use in the South today. It was lengthened and enlarged between 1872-1877. It was after this expansion that most of the mills associated with Augusta’s industrial heritage were constructed. These included the Enterprise, Blanche, Sibley, and King Mills. I believe the present gatehouse dates to the expansion period in the 1870s.
AUGUSTA, GA

