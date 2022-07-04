ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, NM

Eddy County Sheriff’s Office investigating death at oilfield site

By Jordan Honeycutt
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oQCrm_0gUfq65n00

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – The Eddy County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were sent out to an oilfield site north of Carlsbad just after 7:45 a.m. Monday morning about reports of a man who was unresponsive and not breathing. Jose Martino Moreno Nuez Jr., 36, was declared dead on scene.

2 dead in Socorro drive-by shooting

Officials say foul play is not suspected and there is no threat to the public. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Eddy County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 575-887-7551.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Carlsbad holds ceremony honoring local veterans

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – A Fourth of July event in Carlsbad honored veterans. Among them are World War Two veterans Bill Fuson, Frank Romero, and Bill Dunagan who just celebrated his 103rd birthday. City and county officials said their service played a key role in keeping the United States safe and free and they used today’s […]
CARLSBAD, NM
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Two men found dead in Eddy County oil field

ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE)- The Eddy County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two men they say were found at an oilfield east of Artesia. Officials say the men were found dead Sunday morning off US HWY 82 and Turkey Tract Rd. A cause of death is not known at this time, but the investigation is ongoing. […]
ARTESIA, NM
KRQE News 13

One dead following crash south of Carlsbad

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police say one person is dead following a crash that happened on U.S. 62 south of Carlsbad Saturday. According to NSMP, a 2016 Chevy sedan driven by 21-year-old Eustacia Aislin Visona was heading east on Washington Ranch Road approaching the intersection with U.S. 62.
CARLSBAD, NM
KRQE News 13

1 dead in shooting in southern Carlsbad

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – The Carlsbad Police Department says officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Elgin Street after reports of shots fired and found a man who had been shot. They say he was sent to the Carlsbad Medical Center and later died. Anyone with information is asked to call the Carlsbad Police Department […]
CARLSBAD, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carlsbad, NM
Crime & Safety
County
Eddy County, NM
City
Carlsbad, NM
City
Socorro, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy