Eddy County Sheriff’s Office investigating death at oilfield site

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – The Eddy County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were sent out to an oilfield site north of Carlsbad just after 7:45 a.m. Monday morning about reports of a man who was unresponsive and not breathing. Jose Martino Moreno Nuez Jr., 36, was declared dead on scene.

Officials say foul play is not suspected and there is no threat to the public. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Eddy County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 575-887-7551.

