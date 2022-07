It's hard to find a new car with more technology packed into it than the 2022 Mercedes-Benz S-Class. In fact, it's often said if you want to know what features will be available in every car 10 years from now, just look at today's S-Class. We just spent a week driving the S580 (that's the V8 one) in the most luxurious Executive Line trim, which is the most expensive S-Class that doesn't wear an AMG or Maybach badge. The as-tested price of our Nautical Blue Metallic loaner was $135,990, which is a ton of money to spend on any car. But as you'll see from our list of favorite features, it's worth every penny.

