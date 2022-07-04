National Infantry Museum in Columbus holds annual Independence Day celebration

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hot and muggy weather pattern continues throughout the Chattahoochee Valley and these conditions are definitely here to stay. A few isolated showers in the mix for the rest of your Wednesday, and temperatures tonight will barely leave the 80s as the low for tonight is around 78 degrees. For Thursday, mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are in the forecast as the rain coverage is going to be 20%. The intense humidity tomorrow is going to make the forecasted high of 97 feel like it is around 104 tomorrow so take caution if you plan to Spend Thursday outdoors. Looking ahead into Friday and the weekend, the afternoon/evening showers are going to continue with the highs in the low 90s, with Sunday shaping up to be the wettest day of the weekend. For the work week, expect similar conditions as the weekend but slightly drier than this week.

COLUMBUS, GA ・ 11 HOURS AGO