National Infantry Museum in Columbus holds annual Independence Day celebration

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus, Inc. has unveiled a new program to commemorate local veterans. Officials say the Veterans on Veterans Street Banner Program allows families and friends of veterans to have their heroes honored with a full-color banner to be displayed on Veterans Parkway in Uptown Columbus. “The...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A section of 11th Street in Columbus is closing to both east and westbound traffic for approximately two months. Beginning Monday, July 11, the section of 11th Street between 7th Ave. and 10th Ave. will be closed completely for two months. A detour route will be provided along 10th Avenue, 13th Street and 6th Avenue.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new year-round indoor playground is coming soon to Columbus. Urban Air Trampoline & Adventure Park will join Publix and other tenants at Bradley Park Square. It will housed in the former Stein Mart building. The action-packed entertainment center is known for providing a host of...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While riding around Columbus, you may have noticed that some areas are becoming an eyesore because trash is piling up. The city of Columbus is asking citizens for their help. Litter everywhere. Deputy City Manager Lisa Goodwin says it is an ongoing problem in Columbus. All...
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Over in Auburn, their Parks and Recreations is having their annual Independence Day celebration tonight. The free event started at 5 p.m. CT behind Duck Samford Stadium, where families can enjoy live music, giveaways, free inflatables, food vendors, and fireworks. Auburn University’s mascot Aubie will be...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — City officials of Columbus are hosting the “First Neighborhood Meeting” as part of the “All Hands on Deck” campaign intended to help clean up local neighborhoods, according to City Manager’s Office Chief of Staff Crystal Farley. The meeting will be...
Dee Bryant is the Manager of Patient Experience at Piedmont Columbus Regional. She talks about the commitment the hospital has to patients and their ultimate satisfaction. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
LAFAYETTTE, Ala. (WTVM) - A memorial ride has been planned to honor fallen Chambers County Deputy J’Mar Abel. It will be held on July 16, starting at the Chambers County Courthouse Square Historic District in Lafayette. Registration, which is $20 per vehicle, will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the ride will follow at 11 a.m. (all central time).
If you’ve stepped outside of your house in the past two weeks, you know the it feels hotter and more humid, and there’s less of a breeze. If you’re feeling the heat, there are plenty of ways to cool off in the Auburn-Opelika area. Located behind Auburn...
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - It was a goodbye for a longtime public servant in east Alabama who touched so many. People gathered together Tuesday evening to mourn the loss of Lee County Coroner Bill Harris at his homegoing service in Opelika. Many say Harris was extremely passionate about his job....
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — From lifelong learner to “Jeopardy!” contender, a woman who lives in Columbus, Georgia made her debut on the popular game show Tuesday night. Susan Garver, a substitute teacher in the Muscogee County School System, competed on “Jeopardy!” Tuesday, where she came in second place with $2,000.
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The community Lee County Coroner Bill Harris served for more than 30 years is gathering for his memorial Tuesday, July 5th, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. The family will receive friends and family beginning at 5:00 p.m. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. The Opelika...
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - Officials say efforts are underway to restore fire and emergency medical services in Smiths Station. In February, ambulance transports were suspended indefinitely in the area. Severe staffing and lack of funds, made worse by the pandemic, were cited as causes for the suspension. In the...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department re-shared a missing person’s bulletin earlier today, July 3, 2022, asking the public’s help in locating a Columbus woman who has been missing for more than four years. Erin Collier, 39, went missing in March of 2018. In a...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A crash has occurred on Macon Road. The crash is located at the intersection of Macon Road and Auburn Avenue. Traffic in the westbound lanes has been blocked, and vehicles becoming backed up as a result. Information about injuries is not available at this time.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hot and muggy weather pattern continues throughout the Chattahoochee Valley and these conditions are definitely here to stay. A few isolated showers in the mix for the rest of your Wednesday, and temperatures tonight will barely leave the 80s as the low for tonight is around 78 degrees. For Thursday, mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are in the forecast as the rain coverage is going to be 20%. The intense humidity tomorrow is going to make the forecasted high of 97 feel like it is around 104 tomorrow so take caution if you plan to Spend Thursday outdoors. Looking ahead into Friday and the weekend, the afternoon/evening showers are going to continue with the highs in the low 90s, with Sunday shaping up to be the wettest day of the weekend. For the work week, expect similar conditions as the weekend but slightly drier than this week.
Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health that the Constitution of the United States does not confer any right to an abortion, overruling Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. This decision effectively returned the power of abortion regulation back to the state legislatures and elected officials.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Daytime heating and humidity will lead to more showers and storms in the forecast. Storms that form will likely move slow with heavy rain and gusty winds, who gets rain and how much will really depend on where you live. High temperatures will reach the low to middle 90s but it will feel closer to 100.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a late night shooting at Avalon Apartments. Police tell WRBL the shooting happened at 3337 Cusseta Road, at 11:54 p.m. on July 5, 2022. According to police, one male victim was injured in the shooting. The individual was transported...
