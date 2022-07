WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Artist registration for the 27th annual Art in the Arboretum fundraising event is now open. Interested artisans can complete registration online by visiting artinthearboretum.org no later than August 31. New artists will need to submit two photos of their works to be judged before being allowed to participate. Acceptance notifications to all artists will go out on September 6, along with booth registration requests and booth payment instructions.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO