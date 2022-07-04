Milwaukee Metropolitan Community Concert Band pushes for unity through music

Water Street, not Wisconsin Avenue, was once the retail heart of Downtown Milwaukee. For most of the 19th century, the street was lined with businesses from Juneau Avenue to the Walker’s Point bridge, and no section was livelier than the blocks around Wells Street. The intersection’s focal point was Market Hall, the ornate building near the center of this circa-1889 photograph. Built in 1852, Market Hall was a sort of year-round indoor farmers market. “We have only to walk in with our baskets,” reported the Milwaukee Sentinel, “and can be furnished with every variety of food needed for daily use.”

