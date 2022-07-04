ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Metropolitan Community Concert Band pushes for unity through music

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn July 4, the Milwaukee Metropolitan Community Concert...

www.fox6now.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

3rd Street Market Hall: New and unique dining experience

This summer, explore the culinary traditions found throughout Milwaukee all in one place. Brian Kramp is at 3rd Street Market Hall checking out the new vendors that have recently opened in Milwaukee’s hot spot for local foodies.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

West Bend mother’s nighttime tradition becomes successful daily business

WEST BEND — When West Bend mom Hannah Schleef began creating cloth books as a way to connect with her toddler, she never imagined it would lead her to create a wildly popular, fast-selling book collection and opening her very own downtown studio space — but just four years after launching her child-based business, Evensong, that is exactly what became her reality.
WEST BEND, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Woman injured after Summerfest Halsey concert

MILWAUKEE - A woman is recovering after she was injured at Summerfest, sent to the hospital after she was knocked to the ground by another person who attended the Halsey concert Saturday, July 2 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater. According to Milwaukee police, a man was sliding down a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
City
Unity, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Entertainment
milwaukeerecord.com

Is Summerfest’s three-weekend format better or worse than the old format?

In A-side/B-side, two Milwaukee Record writers tackle various city issues in an informal, crosstalk style. Insults are hurled, feelings are hurt, and everyone learns something in the end. Maybe. Tyler Maas: Following a year off in 2020 and an abbreviated late-summer edition last year, Summerfest is back to “normal” in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Food Truck Faves: Sweet Crush

The great Milwaukee summer is coming! Don't miss all of our great coverage on local festivals and happenings. Click here for your full summer line-up! Your guide to having a great summer is brought to you by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Peoples State Bank. Love food trucks? So do...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#American Patrol
On Milwaukee

Get the hook-up on hangover relief at Summerfest

The great Milwaukee summer is coming! Don't miss all of our great coverage on local festivals and happenings. Click here for your full summer line-up! Your guide to having a great summer is brought to you by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Peoples State Bank. No one feels their “fest...
MILWAUKEE, WI
discoverhometown.com

Photos from Hartford, WI Fourth of July parade

A Color Guard leads the Fourth of July parade in Hartford, WI. Other units in the parade include (below photos, clockwise from upper left) Cub Scout Pack 3794, Aspen Sky winery and event center, the Slinger High School band, Glacier Hills area Girl Scouts, Cedar Springs Ranch, Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann, and the Hartford City Band.
HARTFORD, WI
WISN

Milwaukee fireworks postponed indefinitely; other communities reschedule

MILWAUKEE — After many communities, including Milwaukee, postponed fireworks on July 4th due to storms, some are postponing indefinitely or finding other dates. Milwaukee fireworks in city parks: Alcott Park, Enderis Playfield, Gordon Park, Humboldt Park, Jackson Park, Dr. M.L. King Jr. Park, Lake Park, Lincoln Park, Mitchell Park, Noyes Park, Washington Park, Wilson Park.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
spectrumnews1.com

These Wisconsin fireworks displays and Fourth festivities are canceled

WISCONSIN — With the threat of severe weather around the state, the following Fourth of July festivities have been canceled or postponed:. City of Milwaukee postponed fireworks in the parks originally scheduled for July 4. The city said it is working to reschedule fireworks show on July 5. This...
WISCONSIN STATE
milwaukeemag.com

When Milwaukee’s City Hall Was Market Hall

Water Street, not Wisconsin Avenue, was once the retail heart of Downtown Milwaukee. For most of the 19th century, the street was lined with businesses from Juneau Avenue to the Walker’s Point bridge, and no section was livelier than the blocks around Wells Street. The intersection’s focal point was Market Hall, the ornate building near the center of this circa-1889 photograph. Built in 1852, Market Hall was a sort of year-round indoor farmers market. “We have only to walk in with our baskets,” reported the Milwaukee Sentinel, “and can be furnished with every variety of food needed for daily use.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
Racine County Eye

Racine 4th of July Parade Photos

Colors of red, white, and blue filled the streets of downtown Racine Monday, July 4, 2022 at the 4th Fest of Greater Racine 4th of July parade. Parade goers, community members, marching bands, schools, and organizations gathered to ring in Independence Day. The theme of this year’s festivity: “Home of the Brave.” Participants showcased this theme throughout the event in different ways.
RACINE, WI
TMJ4 News

Drive-Thru job fairs to bring opportunity to the community

MILWAUKEE — If you are in need of a job, the City of Milwaukee Office of Workforce Development is holding Northside and Southside Drive-Thru Job Fairs. The events are scheduled to take place Thursday, July 14 from noon to 4 p.m. Companies are looking for people who need immediate employment opportunities.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Retired St. Francis K-9 has terminal disease, fundraiser started

ST. FRANCIS, Wis. - A retired St. Francis police K-9 has been diagnosed with degenerative myelopathy, a terminal nerve disease. Now, there is a call to help "Officer Bane." The incurable disease, St. Francis Police Det. Holly McManus said, will eventually cause complete paralysis and cause his organs to shut down. He is currently using a walker to get around.
SAINT FRANCIS, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy