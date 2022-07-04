Milwaukee Metropolitan Community Concert Band pushes for unity through music

This summer, explore the culinary traditions found throughout Milwaukee all in one place. Brian Kramp is at 3rd Street Market Hall checking out the new vendors that have recently opened in Milwaukee’s hot spot for local foodies.
MILWAUKEE — It stands as a testament to the commitment, faith, and fortitude of days gone by. The Basilica stands in place of a church built by Polish immigrants and lost in a fire in 1889. The story goes something like this... Father Wilhelm Grutza, the pastor, vowed to...
WEST BEND — When West Bend mom Hannah Schleef began creating cloth books as a way to connect with her toddler, she never imagined it would lead her to create a wildly popular, fast-selling book collection and opening her very own downtown studio space — but just four years after launching her child-based business, Evensong, that is exactly what became her reality.
MILWAUKEE - A woman is recovering after she was injured at Summerfest, sent to the hospital after she was knocked to the ground by another person who attended the Halsey concert Saturday, July 2 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater. According to Milwaukee police, a man was sliding down a...
RACINE, Wisc. — Taking over Main Street, the Racine Fourth of July Parade had a little something for everyone. From school dance teams to musicians, even the city’s smallest and furriest residents got in on the fun. The parade also celebrated Racine’s growing diversity, highlighting the beauty and...
In A-side/B-side, two Milwaukee Record writers tackle various city issues in an informal, crosstalk style. Insults are hurled, feelings are hurt, and everyone learns something in the end. Maybe. Tyler Maas: Following a year off in 2020 and an abbreviated late-summer edition last year, Summerfest is back to “normal” in...
The great Milwaukee summer is coming! Don't miss all of our great coverage on local festivals and happenings. Click here for your full summer line-up! Your guide to having a great summer is brought to you by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Peoples State Bank. Love food trucks? So do...
A Color Guard leads the Fourth of July parade in Hartford, WI. Other units in the parade include (below photos, clockwise from upper left) Cub Scout Pack 3794, Aspen Sky winery and event center, the Slinger High School band, Glacier Hills area Girl Scouts, Cedar Springs Ranch, Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann, and the Hartford City Band.
I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream...drinks!. I don't know about you, but my need for ice cream kicks into high gear during the summer months. I don't care if it's a bowl of ice cream at home, a cone from my favorite ice cream shop, or an ice cream shake, I need it all when the temps get hot in the summer.
MILWAUKEE — After many communities, including Milwaukee, postponed fireworks on July 4th due to storms, some are postponing indefinitely or finding other dates. Milwaukee fireworks in city parks: Alcott Park, Enderis Playfield, Gordon Park, Humboldt Park, Jackson Park, Dr. M.L. King Jr. Park, Lake Park, Lincoln Park, Mitchell Park, Noyes Park, Washington Park, Wilson Park.
WISCONSIN — With the threat of severe weather around the state, the following Fourth of July festivities have been canceled or postponed:. City of Milwaukee postponed fireworks in the parks originally scheduled for July 4. The city said it is working to reschedule fireworks show on July 5. This...
Water Street, not Wisconsin Avenue, was once the retail heart of Downtown Milwaukee. For most of the 19th century, the street was lined with businesses from Juneau Avenue to the Walker’s Point bridge, and no section was livelier than the blocks around Wells Street. The intersection’s focal point was Market Hall, the ornate building near the center of this circa-1889 photograph. Built in 1852, Market Hall was a sort of year-round indoor farmers market. “We have only to walk in with our baskets,” reported the Milwaukee Sentinel, “and can be furnished with every variety of food needed for daily use.”
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee's famous July 3rd fireworks are back, shooting off from Lake Michigan near Veterans Park Sunday night. With hundreds of overnight campers claiming their spots, many of them have been coming every year as a family tradition. CBS 58's Jenna Wells set out to find out...
This week’s featured pet from the Wisconsin Humane Society is Traffic Cone. This 3-month-old sweetheart weighs just 3 pounds and has the most beautiful long, gray coat. Traffic Cone is quite shy when meeting new people and would do best in a home with kids older than 8. This...
Colors of red, white, and blue filled the streets of downtown Racine Monday, July 4, 2022 at the 4th Fest of Greater Racine 4th of July parade. Parade goers, community members, marching bands, schools, and organizations gathered to ring in Independence Day. The theme of this year’s festivity: “Home of the Brave.” Participants showcased this theme throughout the event in different ways.
MILWAUKEE — If you are in need of a job, the City of Milwaukee Office of Workforce Development is holding Northside and Southside Drive-Thru Job Fairs. The events are scheduled to take place Thursday, July 14 from noon to 4 p.m. Companies are looking for people who need immediate employment opportunities.
ST. FRANCIS, Wis. - A retired St. Francis police K-9 has been diagnosed with degenerative myelopathy, a terminal nerve disease. Now, there is a call to help "Officer Bane." The incurable disease, St. Francis Police Det. Holly McManus said, will eventually cause complete paralysis and cause his organs to shut down. He is currently using a walker to get around.
