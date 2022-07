Most Americans depend on cars to get around, but recent data shows purchasing a new vehicle may now be out of reach for average earners. The average cost of a new car sold in May was $47,148, a $472 increase from the previous month, according to Kelley Blue Book. This coincided with the average monthly car payment surpassing $700, the highest on record, according to the Cox Automotive/Moody’s Analytics Vehicle Affordability Index.

