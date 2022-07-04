ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Park, IL

Forest Park cancels fireworks display

By jillwagner1508
Forest Park Review
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Park District of Forest Park has announced the annual fireworks display has been canceled. The announcement made on social media states due “to safety concerns, the weather, and out of respect...

www.forestparkreview.com

Comments / 0

 

foxwilmington.com

What Type of Community Is Highland Park, Illinois?

Moments before the tragedy at the Highland Park 4th of July parade, music from the local high school marching bands filled the air. In years past, Highland Park’s parade was a patriotic and joyous family event. The town was known as a perfect place to raise a family. The community, 30 miles north of Chicago, was the setting for many memorable films, like “Risky Business” and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.” However, the mass shooting has shaken the small community to its core.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Forest Park Review

Amidei’s checklist

Forest Park still suffers from its inexplicable decision to stick with the obsolete commissioner form of government. Yes, we know, inside baseball. Who cares if the town has a city manager form of government, a commissioner form, or strong mayor form?. We’ve always cared because the form of government says...
FOREST PARK, IL
Forest Park Review

Forest Park gets cannabis craft grower, could get dispensary

Three cannabis-related businesses recently received licenses to operate in Forest Park – and, according to Mayor Rory Hoskins, there is another party interested in opening a dispensary. Karuna Ventures received a cannabis infuser license in 2021, allowing it to extract oil from cannabis plants, put that oil in products...
FOREST PARK, IL
Forest Park Review

Forest Park adopts plan for making streets ADA-compliant

A plan to make sidewalks and other Forest Park public rights of way compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act was unanimously approved by the village council June 27. The plan, which is labeled as a transition, is substantially identical to what the village released for review on Feb. 14. It calls for the village to do an inventory of all the obstacles to accessibility and use that information when planning street repair and improvement projects. It also calls for Forest Park to check any private development proposals to make sure they fit ADA requirements. Many of the improvements would be done as part of regular maintenance, while larger projects will be done based on funding availability.
FOREST PARK, IL
ourchanginglives.com

An Art Filled Escape In St. Charles, Illinois

Vacations offer a chance to broaden our horizons and expand our lives with new experiences. When we are in the planning phase for upcoming trips, we look for opportunities to include a wide spectrum of activities. Each destination serves up its unique flavor, by presenting a selection of attractions. An excursion to St. Charles, Illinois, offered a relaxing art-filled escape along the Fox River. Our timing not only allowed for views of their public art, but we also found ourselves able to enjoy their annual Fine Art Show.
SAINT CHARLES, IL
1470 WMBD

Brookfield Zoo placed on lockdown

CHICAGO, Ill. (FOX News) — A zoo about 30 miles from Highland Park, Illinois was forced to go into lockdown on Tuesday, after getting word of a potential threat. Police said a woman called a crisis intervention line, and said she wanted to harm visitors at the Brookfield Zoo and herself on the zoo grounds.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Photos: Brookfield and Riverside parades, July 4, 2022

The villages of Brookfield and Riverside held their annual Fourth of July parades on Monday, with families lining Grand Boulevard and Longcommon Road to soak in the sights. The lineups might have been smaller than in the pre-COVID days, but there was still plenty to see and hear and enjoy. Locally, at least, it was a safe and sound July 4. May they always be so.
BROOKFIELD, IL
Block Club Chicago

CPS Teacher, Her Family Among Those Wounded In Highland Park Shooting

CHICAGO — More than $100,000 has been raised to help a Chicago Public Schools teacher and her family after they were wounded in the Highland Park mass shooting Monday. Teacher Zoe Kolpack, her husband, her father and her brother-in-law were among the more than 30 victims of the shooting, according to a GoFundMe raising money to support their recovery. Kolpack and her husband were shot in front of their two young children, who were unharmed, according to the fundraiser.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Hyde Park 4th of July event takes place after hiatus

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's the return of a South Side celebration for the first time in three years.It's the 4th on 53rd Parade all morning. CBS 2's Marissa Parra reports from Hyde Park where float hit the streets late Monday morning.  The event dates back to 1992. That was the year Hyde Park saw its very first 4th on 53rd. The grand marshal of the parade is Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.Joining Preckwinkle is Governor JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Dave White with the 4th on 53rd planning committee said it is more than just a parade."We are so happy to have our community out. We like to say community is the big part of unity, and I think that's a great theme for a Fourth of July festival," White said.The parade will go around Hyde Park for about another mile then end up at Nichols Park. That's where people will enjoy a petting zoo, bouncy houses and live music.
CHICAGO, IL
Forest Park Review

Council adopts measures to protect, manage trees

While Forest Park’s trees are in good shape overall, the Village of Forest Park Urban Forestry Management plan recommends removing eight trees as soon as possible and calls for the village to diversify its tree stock. The plan, which includes the full inventory of all trees on Forest Park’s...
FOREST PARK, IL
WDTN

Nearby July 4 events canceled after Chicago area mass shooting

(WGN) – Multiple Chicago suburbs on Monday announced they would be canceling their Fourth of July events after a mass shooting in Highland Park, Ill., left at least six people dead and many more injured. Evanston, Morton Grove, Deerfield, Glenview and Glencoe all announced they were canceling their scheduled...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
WGNtv.com

Severe T-Storm Warning portions of Cook, DuPage, Kane and Lake Co 1AM

..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN KANE...NORTHERN DUPAGE AND NORTHWESTERN COOK COUNTIES... At 1226 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bloomingdale, or over Glendale Heights, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Elgin, Arlington Heights, Schaumburg, Palatine, Des Plaines, Mount Prospect, Wheaton, Hoffman Estates, Downers Grove, Elmhurst, Lombard, Buffalo Grove, Bartlett, Streamwood, Carol Stream, Hanover Park, Carpentersville, Wheeling, Addison and Glendale Heights. This includes... Schaumburg Boomers Baseball, College of DuPage, DuPage County Fairgrounds, Elgin Community College, Harper College, and Wheaton College. Including the following interstates... I-88 between mile markers 134 and 139. I-90 between mile markers 56 and 74. I-290 between mile markers 1 and 15. I-355 between mile markers 23 and 30. __________________________________________________________________
COOK COUNTY, IL
Forest Park Review

Village rebids reservoir inspection due to prevailing wage laws

Forest Park’s village council agreed to cancel the village reservoir inspection and clean-up contract after the village realized that prevailing wage laws applied to this project. While the previous bidder, Liquid Engineering Corporation of Billings, Montana, was willing to pay a prevailing wage, the revised bid put the project...
FOREST PARK, IL
KAAL-TV

UPDATE: 5 confirmed deceased in Highland Park shooting

(ABC News) - UPDATE: ATF has agents on scene and is conducting an urgent trace on the recovered firearm described by local authorities as a rifle, according to Chicago-area law enforcement source. UPDATE: The City of Highland Park confirmed that 5 people are dead and 16 more have been hospitalized...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
passionpassport.com

Best Bars and Brunch Spots in Chicago

Chicagoans love their brunch, but they also love their bars. What better way to soak up the night before than a delicious plate of brioche French toast or savory breakfast tostadas? We’ve got a roundup of the best ideas by neighborhood for the night of and the morning after with this guide to Chicago bars and brunch.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Severe T-Storm Warning Several Counties WSW Chicago until 6:30PM

..THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN WILL AND SOUTH CENTRAL COOK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 630 PM CDT... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northeastern Illinois. __________________________________________________________________
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

