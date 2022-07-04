ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis, AZ

4th of July celebrations around the county

By Jacqueline Aguilar
 2 days ago
SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Several 4th of July celebrations are happening around the county this evening.

Starting off at Joe Orduno park in San Luis at 6 p.m. will be a freedom celebration featuring different live bands, water slides, food vendors, and, of course, a firework show to wrap up the night.

The bands playing tonight are Las Calakas, Las Victimas Del Dr. Cerebro and El Gran Silencio.

Make sure to come with an empty stomach to grab a bite from the food vendors here.

Somerton is also having their own 'Retro 4th of July Celebration'.

The City of Somerton Parks and Recreation is asking those attending to dress up representing their favorite decade.

Free skating will be available for families, music and more food with music from Checker’d Past, Grupo Rural and Ritmo Latino.

They will also have their traditional water balloon fight.

Somerton's event is also free for everyone and starts at 5:30 p.m.

