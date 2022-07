More than $2.48m (£2.8m) have been raised within hours for a toddler who lost both his parents in the mass shooting at the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park. Kevin McCarthy, 37, and Irina McCarthy, 35, were among the seven people who were killed in the shooting spree. During the commotion, their two-year-old son Aiden was split up from his parents.The boy was escorted to the sidelines by some of the participants in the rally amid the chaos. However, certain videos and photos of the young boy strolling around the bloodied gunshot scene became viral and were...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 9 HOURS AGO