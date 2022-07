Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer have teased their plans to develop spinoffs from their beloved Netflix series, yet details of any of those projects have been kept under wraps, though the filmmakers recently confirmed that, even if they will be developing those projects, they'll find new filmmakers to tell those stories. The main reason for this decision is based on how many years the pair have already committed to the proper series, with the selection of a new creative stepping in to helm a spinoff allowing them to explore other creative opportunities. Stranger Things Season 4 is out now on Netflix.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO