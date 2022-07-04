ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ladson, SC

Lowcountry Veterans reflect on meaning of Independence Day

By Katie Augustine
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AXRs9_0gUfjpy000

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry veterans are reflecting on the meaning of Independence Day as celebrations occur across the country.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #3433 in Ladson celebrated Independence Day with a family-friendly event including games, and food, complete with a fireworks show.

News 2 stopped by the event to find out what Independence Day means to the men and women who served.

Many of the veterans at Post 3433 served for decades. They dedicated part of their lives to protecting Americans and preserving freedom. Some say celebrating Independence Day makes their years of service worth it.

“What is most important remember is we wouldn’t have a country, we wouldn’t have a Fourth of July if it weren’t for veterans,” said Rudy Sookbirsingh, a U.S. Army veteran.

Monday’s event highlights the importance of veterans having access to a VFW post.

“That’s what we’re here for. To be with our friends. Because we’re all friends,” said Curtis Peterson, a 20-year Air Force veteran, and the current VFW District Commander.

For some veterans, the VFW is their only source of social interaction and friendship so they spend their afternoons with their comrades swapping stories.

“We provide support and care for those veterans so it’s very rewarding,” said Ted Tufts, a 22-year Air Force veteran.

While sharing stories and good times during Monday’s event, veterans reflected on what Independence Day means to them.

“Independence day means the freedom to do what we want in this country,” said Peterson. “Speak, hold rallies, talk to each other, love each other. Cause I’ve been to other countries and there’s no freedom like we have here. We have the right to speak up and do what we want to do. Travel across the United States from one end to the other and have a good time.”

“This is our freedom. We spent a lot of time fighting and providing support and care for our fellow countrymen all over the world,” said Tufts.

“This is the best country in the world and it wouldn’t be the best country without the sacrifice of some of these people,” said Sookbirsingh.

Beth Tufts, the newly-appointed S.C. President of the VFW Auxiliary says she prefers calling the holiday Independence Day instead of the Fourth of July because of the weight the holiday holds.

“The Fourth of July plays it down. It’s a date. It means a time to go out and have a barbecue. To have hamburgers and hotdogs. That’s the Fourth of July. Independence Day is what it is,” said Tufts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

Congressional Medal of Honor Society welcomes newest members

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Congressional Medal of Honor Society, headquartered at Patriot’s Point, released a statement Tuesday welcoming the most recent recipients of the nation’s highest honor. The release came shortly after President Joe Biden awarded the medal to former US Army Specialist Five Dwight W. Birdwell, former US Army Specialist Five Dennis […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
Washington Examiner

American flags, born in the USA

CHARLESTON, South Carolina — Inside the Allegiance Flag Company’s facilities, it is hard not to notice that the employees making the flags reflect the beauty and diversity that has always been the promise and purpose of our country. They use their skills to make American flags in America, perfectly encapsulating the three young owners' mission in starting this company.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Here are the 15 SC counties with the most veterans

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Stacker) - There are roughly 19 million veterans living in the United States, according to data from the Department of Veterans Affairs. Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the most veterans in South Carolina using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percentage of residents that are veterans based on the Census’ 2020 5-year estimate.
MILITARY
counton2.com

Town of Lincolnville named Reconstruction Era National Historic Site

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Park Service on Tuesday named the Town of Lincolnville to the Reconstruction Era National Historic Network. The network highlights locations throughout the United States that “provide education, interpretation, and research” about the Reconstruction Era (1861-1900). According to the National Park Service,...
LINCOLNVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ladson, SC
Government
City
Ladson, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Green Book of SC Marks Five Years with Print Edition

The last time the Green Book made its way down a South Carolina highway, the Jim Crow Era guide written by New York postal worker Victor Green told African American travelers which hotels, beauty parlors, and restaurants would be safe respites from both the road and racism. Over 50 years...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WCBD Count on 2

Tickets on sale for Denmark Vesey Bicentenary celebration

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Tickets are now available for a days-long event marking the 200th anniversary of a planned slave revolt in Charleston. In 1822, a freed slave, Denmark Vesey, plotted an elaborate uprising with the goal of freeing hundreds of men, women, and children then fleeing to Haiti. However, his plans were leaked and […]
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Veterans Of Foreign Wars#Lowcountry Veterans#Post 3433#Americans#U S Army#Vfw#Air Force
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston Police hosting Camp Hope for kids

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry children can get to know local law enforcement through a program called Camp Hope. Each summer, the Charleston Police Department hosts a seven-week program for middle school-aged kids in the community. The campers have a jam-packed schedule, five days a week, full of activities ranging from board games and […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

What to do for the week of July 6

Artcelium Fest is where artists, musicians, dancers and enthusiasts gather once a season to create together in nature. Artcelium is a combination of “art” and “mycelium,” the network of fungi that connects plants together underground. The all-day, family-friendly event has food and drink for purchase, more than 20 Charleston-based vendors and live music from diverse local acts. Vendors include Radiance Performing Arts, Locals Vintage, Beaded ’90s Bracelets, Moonstone Clay Jewelry, Adrienne Mixon Design & Art and Faline Tarot & Marketplace.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Island Connection

New Law Addresses ‘Wake Surfing’ In South Carolina Waters

A new South Carolina boating law seeks to help protect people and structures from large wakes created by a popular water sport. South Carolina law now prohibits “wake surfing” on all state waters within 200 feet of a dock, a person in the water or an anchored watercraft. Wake surfing is defined in the law as operating “a vessel that is ballasted in the stern so as to create a wake that is, or is intended to be, surfed by another person.” That’s to say, to drive boats that are designed or set up to create a significant wake. The new law comes amid increasing popularity in the activity as law enforcement and policymakers looked for ways to keep people and property safe. Violation of this law is a misdemeanor and generally punishable by fines of about $100-600, depending on court fees in each county jurisdiction. SCDNR regularly patrols state waterways to enforce applicable boating and fishing laws.
POLITICS
country1037fm.com

North and South Carolina Boast 3 Of The Top 10 Beaches In America

The Fourth Of July weekend is when summer really kicks off according to the Hookup and that is why it seems the ideal time to present Dr. Stephen’s annual list of the top ten beaches in America. “Travel Awaits” reports that the Dr commonly known as “Dr Beach” has...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Orchids in South Carolina?

Orchids in South Carolina? Yes, we do have orchids although they have their own special charm which is more subtle than some of the drop dead gorgeous tropical species. Dr. Herrick Brown, the new curator of the A. C. Moore Herbarium at the University of South Carolina, kindly appeared on our program recently, and we talked about a few of them. One of my favorites is the group of Ladies’ Tresses orchids, which have leaves in a basal rosette. When they flower, you’ll see an upright stem twelve inches or so high with small white blossoms appearing twirled about it – like old fashioned hair do’s. This orchid can spread in a lawn – it likes full sun. Brown spotted several in a neighbor’s yard and after he pointed them out, they now carefully mow around them.
ANIMALS
charlestondaily.net

Palmetto Palace Day of Hope Event – Saturday, July 9

This Saturday, July 9th at St. Matthew Baptist Church (2005 Reynolds Ave., North Charleston, SC 29405) is the Second Annual Palmetto Palace Day of Hope! Join us from 10:00 AM to 2:30 PM for FREE:. 🔸Cookout, Hamburgers, Hot Dogs, Fruits and Vegetables Tasting Station. 🔸Roper St. Francis Healthcare Health...
CHARLESTON, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

SC Lede: Post Roe South Carolina

On this episode of the South Carolina Lede for July 5, 2022: reaction from inside and outside of the statehouse to the US Supreme Court's ruling on abortion rights; the latest state unemployment data; updates about COVID-19 subvariants; and much more. We want to hear from you! Leave us a...
POLITICS
WCBD Count on 2

SCDNR welcomes new K9 puppy Hank

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources welcomed the newest member of its K9 team on Tuesday, Hank! According to SCDNR, Hank will spend his first ten months focusing on environmental and socialization training, before moving into more in-depth K9 training. The SCDNR K9 team is trained to help law enforcement track […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Sen. Graham to fight Georgia election subpoena, lawyers say

NEW YORK (AP) — Attorneys representing Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said Wednesday he intends to challenge a subpoena compelling him to testify before a special grand jury in Georgia investigating former President Donald Trump and his allies’ actions after the 2020 election. Graham was one of a handful of Trump confidants and lawyers named Tuesday in petitions […]
GEORGIA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy