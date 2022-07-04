ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vallejo, CA

1 wounded by gunfire, 1 hit by car during Vallejo sideshow

KTVU FOX 2
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVALLEJO, Calif. - Police in Vallejo are investigating two possible sideshow-related incidents after one person was shot and another was hit by a car on Sunday night. From about 9 p.m....

www.ktvu.com

KTVU FOX 2

9-year-old injured in Brentwood Amtrak crash dies

BRENTWOOD, Calif. - A 9-year-old boy who was badly injured in an Amtrak train crash near Brentwood that killed three other people has died, according to a GoFundMe page set up for his family. Julien Nieves of Dixon died last Wednesday of injuries suffered when an Amtrak commuter train smashed...
BRENTWOOD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Illegal fireworks in Antioch injure woman's eye

ANTIOCH, Calif. - A small fire sparked by illegal fireworks threatened a home in Antioch. It was just one of dozens that Contra Costa County crews responded to over the weekend. Nei Trotter said she was injured in one of those fires. "The smell was really bad," she said. "The...
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

SF man arrested for stabbing Walgreens security guard

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department arrested a man for stabbing a Walgreens security guard on July 1. The victim was hospitalized but has since recovered and been released. The stabbing happened at the Walgreens on 135 Powell Street. The suspect was later located and arrested...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX40

Man walks away with 21 pairs of jeans from Stockton store

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department, on May 17, a man entered a business on the 10800 block of Trinity Parkway in Stockton and stole 21 pairs of jeans. Police said that he selected 21 pairs of men’s Levi’s and then...
STOCKTON, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Antioch Police Provide Information on 8 Recent Arrests

ARRESTEE(S): Therel Scott (5/31/79) Officers responded to the area of Sycamore Dr for a report of a drive by shooting. The VIC stated her apartment and vehicle were hit by gunfire and the unknown responsible fled the scene. While officers were investigating the incident, security at Sycamore Square reported being the victim of a brandishing from a firearm. The suspect description matched the suspect from the shooting and a vehicle license plate was obtained. The suspect vehicle was located on a nearby street and the driver, Therel Scott, was detained without incident.
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Three arrested for San Jose homicide

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose woman and two men were arrested on homicide charges in connection to an April block party shooting, police announced Wednesday. One of the accused killers, 28-year-old Jocelyn Velazquez, was arrested by the San Jose Police Department’s Covert Response Unit on June 22. Her alleged accomplices were identified […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Video: Vallejo sideshow leaves 2 injured

Police in Vallejo are investigating two sideshow-related incidents after one person was shot and another was hit by a car on Sunday night. Video shows the chaotic scene with over 200 cars involved.
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

9-year-old injured in Northern California train crash dies

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (AP) — A 9-year-old boy who was badly injured in a Northern California commuter train crash that killed three other people has died, according to a GoFundMe page set up for his family. Julien Nieves of Dixon died Wednesday of injuries suffered when an Amtrak commuter train...
BRENTWOOD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Police arrest woman for alleged road rage shooting in Berkeley

BERKELEY, Calif. - Police recently arrested a 32-year-old woman in relation to a shooting in Berkeley. Authorities said on May 16 a road rage incident started on Interstate 80 near the Ashby Avenue off-ramp, leading to a shooting near the 700 block of Folger Avenue. The suspect fired three rounds into the air with a handgun at 5:33 p.m., then left the area in their vehicle, authorities said.
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Child shot in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police were investigating a Fourth of July shooting that sent a child to the hospital. : Woman, man found fatally shot inside Oakland home. Investigators said it happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Monday in the 2500 block if 26th Avenue in East Oakland. "Upon arrival,...
OAKLAND, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
FOX40

Bodies of 3 men who saved child in water recovered, Rio Vista fire says

RIO VISTA, Calif. (KTXL) — The bodies of the three men who went missing near Brannan Island were recovered Tuesday afternoon, according to the Rio Vista Fire Department.  Fire officials told FOX40 they recovered the bodies around 5 p.m. Chris Morales, a friend of the three men, previously identified them to FOX40 as Guistillo Rivas, […]
RIO VISTA, CA
CBS Sacramento

3 Hurt In Galt Shooting On Fourth Of July Night; All Expected To Survive

GALT (CBS13) – Officers are investigating after three people were found shot in a Galt neighborhood on Fourth of July night. Galt police say, just before 11 p.m., they started getting reports of multiple people shot along the 600 block of Myrtle Street. On July 4th, at 10:58 pm, Galt PD Dispatch began to receive reports of multiple people shot in the 600 block of Myrtle Ave. Ofcrs arrived within minutes & located 3 victims, who were transported the hospitals with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.#ShootingInvestigation pic.twitter.com/HIEiq0QDLy — Galt Police Department (@GaltPolice) July 5, 2022 At the scene, officers found three adults who had suffered gunshot wounds. Officers started first aid until medics arrived and took over. All three victims were then rushed to the hospital. Police say the three victims all suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Investigators believe there is no threat to the public as the incident appears to be isolated. Still, police have not released any suspect information at this point.
GALT, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Hayward Man Killed in Car Crash on Paseo Padre Parkway in Fremont

The Fremont Police Department has recently released details on a motor vehicle crash that killed a Hayward man on June 18, 2022. The car accident occurred at approximately 9:05 a.m. on Paseo Padre Parkway in the vicinity of Puttenham Way, according to a report by Fremont PD released approximately two weeks after the incident.
FREMONT, CA
Fox40

Moore’s Riverboat Restaurant catches fire south of Isleton

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A floating restaurant on the Mokelumne River, a tributary to the San Joaquin River south of Isleton, caught fire early Wednesday morning. Crews from the River Delta Fire District with assistance from other departments battled flames on Moore’s Riverboat Restaurant and Bar. The...
ISLETON, CA

