ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Pops Spectacular back on Esplanade after two-year timeout

By Robert Goulston, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EDQj1_0gUfjIHN00

BOSTON — Our cameras were there was people scrambled on to the Esplanade to claim the perfect spot for the holiday performance. The sprint from security to the front row is an art. Where victories mean the best seats in the house. " It’s just a tradition we have every single year and it is fun being in front,” said one spectator.

The Boston Pops Spectacular is back after a two year pandemic time out. People are calling this one extra energetic. “Just dying to get here to watch it,” said a man.

Even Pops Keith Conductor was feeling it. “We will try to do a mix of things that are both celebratory and fun and also get people to think about why we are here,” said Lockhart.

The pent-up energy may be as impressive as the fireworks. The other major draw for excitement is this top ten day of weather. It is going to be a good night all around. We’re live in Boston.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
985thesportshub.com

6% of People Think It’s Fine to Pee in Swimming Pools

A new poll has been taken about swimming and peeing, and 41% of respondents think you should just go to a bathroom, rather than peeing in the ocean or pool. Another 48% of respondents said that it is okay to pee in the ocean, but not in a swimming pool.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
CBS Boston

Boston dog walker gains Instagram following with photos of perfectly posed pups

BOSTON -- It's a pack that's hard to miss: on Tuesday morning, Steven Watson was out for his first walk of the day around Boston with six of his furry friends. "I have a whole bag of toys I carry with me but that's the only one he really likes," said Watson.Also in the bag: his camera."I just love being with the dogs, documenting their lives, showing what kind of adventures they get into," said Watson. He's been a dog walker since the '90s and runs the business "Dog's Best Friend." "Some of those dogs from the early days I don't have pictures...
BOSTON, MA
vanyaland.com

Mic’d Up: A comedy ‘Blowout’ in Norwood, Gold heads down the Cape

Editor’s Note: As the temps begin to rise and the flowers begin to blossom, the top-tier selection of comedy shows to check out around Boston are also in full bloom as homegrown talent, national headliners, and open mics galore highlight the calendar. Live entertainment continues to make its way back into our social lives — mask up! stay safe! — and so we always want to make sure you know about cool stuff going on in the world of comedy. Enter Mic’d Up, our ongoing weekly series that details the best live comedy shows to consider as you head out and about. Below find our rundown for this week, through Sunday (July 11).
NORWOOD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Pops#The Free Boston 25 News#Follow Boston 25 News#Cox Media Group
Seacoast Current

Newburyport, MA, Musician Bahama Bob Found in Merrimack River

The man found in the Merrimack River Tuesday morning was identified by Newburyport Police as Robert Urzi, a musician better known as "Bahama Bob." The body of the 71-year-old was spotted between Deer Island and the Route 95 Whittier Bridge by a passerby. Newburyport Police, Massachusetts State Police, and the U.S. Coast Guard, along with the Newburyport Harbormaster, worked to recover his body.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
Boston

15 great things to do along the Charles River

The Charles River boasts plenty of activities to help you stay cool this summer. The Charles River meanders 80 miles through 23 Massachusetts towns and cities, taking its sweet time to reach the Atlantic Ocean. But make no mistake: This is no lazy river. “The Mighty Charles” is the most...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
whdh.com

Chowderheads swarm downtown Boston for ‘hot and clammy’ festival

BOSTON (WHDH) - People packed Downtown Crossing Saturday for the annual Chowderfest, as nine restaurants squared off to determine who makes the best chowder. “It’s really interesting because the way that these people are approaching chowder is very different. There’s all kinds of styles — very traditional, very sort of non-traditional, so its very interesting to see how these restaurants are riffing on this very simple dish,” said restauranteur and judge Chris Jamison.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

8-year-old girl from Massachusetts in running for golf world championship

FALL RIVER, Mass. — Golf is a game of patience. Typically, that's in short supply with an 8-year-old, but Reese Hunsinger is not your typical kid. The girl from Somerset, Massachusetts, does enjoy arts and crafts, watching television, and playing with her friends, but she says playing golf is her favorite thing to do in the entire world.
SOMERSET, MA
whdh.com

Man injured in North Andover fireworks incident identified

NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man injured while handling fireworks in North Andover ahead of the town’s July Fourth show has been identified by several fire departments as Walter “Wally” Shaw, a firefighter and licensed pyrotechnician from Townsend. According to a GoFundMe page set up to...
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
106K+
Followers
114K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy