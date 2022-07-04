Boston Pops Spectacular back on Esplanade after two-year timeout

BOSTON — Our cameras were there was people scrambled on to the Esplanade to claim the perfect spot for the holiday performance. The sprint from security to the front row is an art. Where victories mean the best seats in the house. " It’s just a tradition we have every single year and it is fun being in front,” said one spectator.

The Boston Pops Spectacular is back after a two year pandemic time out. People are calling this one extra energetic. “Just dying to get here to watch it,” said a man.

Even Pops Keith Conductor was feeling it. “We will try to do a mix of things that are both celebratory and fun and also get people to think about why we are here,” said Lockhart.

The pent-up energy may be as impressive as the fireworks. The other major draw for excitement is this top ten day of weather. It is going to be a good night all around. We’re live in Boston.

