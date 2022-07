Highland Park shooting accused Robert Crimo III spoke about Sunday’s Copenhagen mall shooting hours before the massacre at the Illinois suburb during an Independence Day parade, said his father.The shooter who killed three and injured four people in Denmark’s capital was “an idiot”, he had allegedly told his father Robert Crimo Jr.“He goes, ‘Yeah, that is an idiot.’ That’s what he said!” Mr Crimo told the New York Post, recalling the conversation with his son. “People like that [commit mass shootings] to amp up the people that want to ban all guns.”“I talked to him 13 hours before [Monday’s...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 36 MINUTES AGO