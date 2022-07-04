ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton Roads travelers adjust plans amid high gas prices

13newsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe average price per gallon of regular...

www.13newsnow.com

rewind1051.com

Gas prices continue to fall in Virginia

Average gasoline prices in Virginia have fallen over 11 cents per gallon in the last week. According to GasBuddy’s survey of nearly 41-hundred stations in Virginia, gas prices in Virginia are averaging $4.60 a gallon, which is nearly four cents per gallon lower than a month ago but still stand $1.66 a gallon higher than a year ago.
VIRGINIA STATE
peninsulachronicle.com

Amtrak Expanding Services In Hampton Roads

Amtrak recently announced that it is expanding its services in the Hampton Roads region and will soon add a third daily departure from Norfolk. The announcement was made on June 21, and the additional train service will take effect starting Monday, July 11. In addition to daily early morning and...
NORFOLK, VA
WSLS

DMV Mileage Choice Program enrollment opens for Virginia drivers

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles announced Wednesday that they’ve opened enrollment for the DMV’s Mileage Choice Program. The Mileage Choice Program is an option for drivers of electric, hybrid, or fuel-efficient vehicles who pay the Commonwealth’s highway use fee, the release said.
theroanokestar.com

Virginia and Norfolk Southern Announce Closing of Western Rail Initiative Agreement

Agreement Will Expand Passenger Rail to Virginia’s Blue Ridge. The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA) and Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) have announced the financial closing of the Western Rail Initiative Agreement which will expand passenger rail service from Washington, DC to Roanoke, Va. and to the New River Valley.
ROANOKE, VA
shoredailynews.com

Virginia and Maryland reduce crab harvest allowances for rest of year

Chesapeake Bay crabbers will have reduced harvest allowances for the rest of this year under limits adopted this week in response to a worrisome drop in the Bay’s population of the popular crustaceans. In Maryland, tighter restrictions on both commercial and recreational crabbing take effect July 1, with watermen...
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Special Virginia passage helps fish that fed America to survive

The bald eagle is the symbol of the United States, but some might argue that maybe it should be the eel. Special Virginia passage helps fish that fed America …. Fill ‘er up! Forest gas station to sell 76-cent fuel, …. Roanoke experts discuss mental health and gun violence.
VIRGINIA STATE
theriver953.com

DMV grants longer license extensions

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is now allowing driver’s license extensions of up to six years for military, foreign service members, and government contractors working outside of Virginia. The DMV also is lengthening the good cause extensions from one to two years. Those extensions apply to things like...
VIRGINIA STATE
Axios Richmond

Virginia regulators say not so fast to synthetic THC

Virginia food safety regulators say they intend to stop the sale of many synthetic THC products that state lawmakers thought they had just legalized. What’s happening: Last month, the General Assembly appeared to legitimize the already widespread sale of hemp-based THC products like Delta-8. The state budget that legislators...
VIRGINIA STATE
minecreek.info

Battleflags of the Army of Northern Virginia

The battleflag of the Confederate States is easily one of the most recognizable symbols worldwide; indeed, many people believe it to have been the national flag of the Confederacy. This flag, in its myriad configurations, of which a very few examples are shown here, was the rallying point of one of the finest armies of the nineteenth century. It has about it today a mystique like no other, but unfortunately this symbol of a long defunct military organization has been associated with various radical political groups. Specimens exist in many southern state collections, and isolated examples may be seen in some northern museums, but, without a doubt, the repository of the finest collection of such battleflags is The Museum of the Confederacy in Richmond, Va.
VIRGINIA STATE
13newsnow.com

VEC to resume trying to collect about $860M in overpayments

RICHMOND, Va. — Editor's note: The video above is about the impact of carbon emissions on the Chesapeake Bay. It aired on July 1. The Virginia Employment Commission is resuming efforts to collect what it says is nearly $860 million in overpayments that went to hundreds of thousands of out-of-work residents.
RICHMOND, VA
Virginia Mercury

If (when?) Virginia imposes new abortion restrictions, those with the least will suffer the most

Bob Marshall got what he wanted. For a generation as a Republican member of the House of Delegates from Prince William, Marshall was the foremost anti-abortion voice in Virginia government until he lost his seat in 2017 to Democratic Del. Danica Roem. Every legislative session during Marshall’s tenure saw a flurry of bills from his […] The post If (when?) Virginia imposes new abortion restrictions, those with the least will suffer the most appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE

