KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After a several-year hiatus, Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, Inc. in Knoxville is back and plans to be bigger and better than before. Program Lead Joseph Noe told WVLT News the non-profit offers an alternative to what many veterans, who carry trauma, turn to. The non-profit offers any military men and women physical and emotional rehabilitation through fly fishing, mostly in the mountains.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO