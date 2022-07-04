ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kiowa County, OK

One dead in fiery Kiowa County crash

By Courtney Delaney
Texoma's Homepage
 2 days ago

Kiowa County ( KFDX/KJTL) — One person is dead after a fatal wreck in Kiowa County Monday afternoon.

The wreck happened around noon on July 4 on E 1330 Rd/N 2440 Rd near Carnegie in Kiowa County.

A 2016 Dodge Ram 1500 left the road and drove into a ditch embankment where it caught fire, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by Carnegie EMS. The identity of the driver is pending the medical examiner’s report.

The status of the driver at the time of the wreck and the cause of the crash are still under investigation.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Kiowa County Sheriff’s Department, Carnegie Police Department, Carnegie EMS, and Carnegie Fire Department were all on the scene of the single-vehicle wreck.

Texoma's Homepage

