Grovetown, GA

“It has me on alert, like should I move?” Neighbors react after man is accused of stabbing three people in Grovetown

By Nikita Dennis
WJBF
 2 days ago

GROVETOWN, Ga (WJBF)- “Stuff like that doesn’t happen…like a stabbing doesn’t happen in Grovetown. So it just…I don’t know. It has me on alert. Like should I move?” said Victoria Sanabria, who lives in Grovetown.

On Monday, the Grovetown Police Department responded to a reported assault at a home on Fiske Street around 2 a.m.

Officers say they found three pe o ple with several stab wounds .

MORE DETAILS: Grovetown man arrested for stabbing 3 victims, including toddler

One of the victims is a three-year-old girl. The child along with her mother, Elizabeth Nelson, and grandmother, Darlene Freund, were taken to the hospital.

Police arrested the suspect Phillip Marshall just a few hours later.

“Our officers came across him coming out of the wood line, coming down the train tracks here. Had a brief foot pursuit with him and was able to take him into custody. He has several lacerations at this time that we believe are going to be self-inflicted ” said Jamey Kitchens, Chief of Police, Grovetown Police Department.

Now, authorities are out looking for the weapon they say Marshall used to stab the victims.

NewsChannel 6 spoke to neighbors who say the neighborhood is usually safe, especially for children.

“My kids come out sometimes by themselves, but after this stabbing I’m not going to let them come outside because I’m worried. Like I don’t want nothing bad to happen to them, but I’m just surprised that crime like that is happening here ”

ALSO ON WJBF: Two men found shot to death at Days Inn in Aiken

“This was a isolated incident, again, amongst people that were familiar with one another. The perpetrator is in custody so there is no danger to the community ” said Kitchens.

Chief Kitchens says right now there is no further information on the condition of the three victims as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

WJBF

WJBF

