JACKSON, Calif. (AP) — Favorable weather early Wednesday aided the fight against a wildfire in California's Gold Country that has forced evacuations in two counties. The Electra Fire had burned 6.4 square miles (16.6 square kilometers) of rural terrain but it was now 40% contained without any buildings burned, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection reported.

AMADOR COUNTY, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO