LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department is looking for a man they say killed a 63-year-old in downtown Los Angeles last month. Police say 63-year-old Gerld Aundre Burrell was killed overnight between June 18 and June 19. Officers responded to calls in the 500 block of San Pedro Street at 12:30 a.m. on June 19. When they arrived they found Burrell on the floor of an apartment with multiple gunshot wounds.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO