WIKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Festivities are underway at Kirby Park in Wilkes Barre for the Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration.









It began Monday at noon and Eyewitness News was there with the mayor, businesses, and people.

The fireworks show begins Monday night at 9:00.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.