ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration

By Colin Elgonitis
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

WIKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Festivities are underway at Kirby Park in Wilkes Barre for the Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration.

Annual ‘Set the Night to Music’ fireworks extravaganza
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c8dzA_0gUffNGU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uloRV_0gUffNGU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1brMl7_0gUffNGU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BIaOF_0gUffNGU00

It began Monday at noon and Eyewitness News was there with the mayor, businesses, and people.

The fireworks show begins Monday night at 9:00.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Newswatch 16

4th of July celebration at Kirby Park

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Fireworks lighting up the night sky over the Diamond City once again, capping off a day filled with fun and games. "It's great the people are out and are getting to be around each other again and enjoying just coming in and celebrating this amazing country we live in," said Rob Hoffman, Allentown.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Nina’s Pizza donates proceeds to Planned Parenthood

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Ninas’s Wing Bites and Pizza hosted a fundraiser in Lackawanna County on Wednesday in support of Planned Parenthood. Nina’s is a female-owned and operated business and when they found out about Roe v. Wade being struck down, they decided to do something to support a company that provides important services for […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Annual Jewish Food Festival at Nay Aug Park

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The 12th Annual Jewish Food Festival has started and is now underway in Scranton. The festival is being hosted at Nay Aug Park, on the right side of the park, in the pavilion, with vendors serving up some ethnic delicacies such as sweet noodle kugel, falafels, stuffed cabbage, corned beef […]
SCRANTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilkes-barre, PA
Sports
Luzerne County, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Luzerne County, PA
Wilkes-barre, PA
Government
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
City
Luzerne, PA
Luzerne County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Newswatch 16

Celebrating 250 years in Sunbury

SUNBURY, Pa. — Semiquincentennial is a word you don't hear too often, but that's what Sunbury is celebrating this week — its 250th anniversary. "I think it's great. I love what the community is doing. They've put a ton of hard work into this," Brianne Witmer said. Planning...
SUNBURY, PA
wkok.com

Sunbury 250, “Take a Ride on the Reading” This Weekend

SUNBURY – Tickets still available for historic rail excursions . . . As the Sunbury 250th morphs into Sunbury Celebration Days later this week, promoters said there are still tickets available for a very special event Saturday. Co-chairs of the semiquincentennial – Jody Ocker and Slade Shreck – said...
SUNBURY, PA
WBRE

New stores arriving in Wilkes-Barre, including Duck Donuts

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — New stores are arriving on Mundy Street in Wilkes-Barre Township including a Duck Donuts and Sleep Number mattress. Robert Tamburro, trustee/general partner with TFP Limited told Eyewitness News on Wednesday 60,000 square foot shopping strip center will be taking over. Duck Donuts will take over a 1,200-square-foot spot along with […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

Plains Township diner food truck now caters on the road

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The D's Diner in Plains Township is now on the move with the expansion of a new "location" on wheels. But its owner said this was "plan B." "Well, originally, we wanted to head out towards the Back Mountain area into another diner. But we were a little hesitant with trying to have the manpower to run it," D's Diner owner Dan Demellier said.
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wikes Barre#Nexstar Media Inc
WBRE

Veteran offers reward for arrest of memorial vandal

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County veteran is offering a reward for the arrest and conviction of the vandal who defaced a veterans monument in Wilkes-Barre over the holiday weekend. Dino Ninotti is a veteran who served in the U.S. military and is offering $75, out of...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

4th of July Parade in Susquehanna County

MONTROSE, Pa. — Hundreds gathered in downtown Montrose, eagerly awaiting the start of this year's parade. The celebration turns this normally quiet borough into a crowded one. For Vicki Drake of New Milford in Susquehanna County, it's a family tradition she began long ago with her kids. "It's a...
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Celebrating Fourth of July in Sunbury

Sunbury celebrated its 250th July 4th celebration. The parade kicked off an entire week filled with events including live music, vendors, and lots of food. There is even a Ferris wheel. Newswatch 16's Nikki Krize was one of the parade judges here in Sunbury. See more great stories on WNEP's...
SUNBURY, PA
WBRE

Scranton community pool closed for repairs

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials in Scranton issued a statement regarding a community that will be close, leaving only one area left to cool down. According to the Scranton Parks and Recreation, the Weston Field outdoor pool is closed for repairs of leaks beyond their patching capabilities. Parks director Marissa Duffy stated Weston Field indoor […]
SCRANTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
WBRE

Luzerne County veterans monument vandalized over holiday weekend

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A veterans monument in Luzerne County was defaced over the holiday weekend. The vandalism was discovered Tuesday morning. The message this vandalism sends to the community speaks volumes in more ways than one. Those in the neighborhood want others to know it’s not ok to deface public property. Vandalism was discovered […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Scranton Summer Food Program | Eyewitness News

Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 7.6.22 (11AM) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 7.6.22 (4:30AM) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 7.5.22 (11:15 AM) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 7.5.22 (4:30AM) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast Independence Day. Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 7.4.22 (11AM) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 7.4.22 (4:30AM) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 7/3. Your Eyewitness...
ENVIRONMENT
Times Leader

‘Never Forget’ 9/11 exhibit coming to Pittston

PITTSTON — The Tunnels to Towers Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit formed after the sacrifice of firefighter Stephen Siller on September 11, 2001, will be bringing its ‘Never Forget’ exhibit to town this Friday. According to a release from Miller-Keystone Blood Center, Pittston Township Police with lead the...
PITTSTON, PA
NewsRadio WILK

PennDOT announces plan to replace old bridge in NEPA

PennDOT has announced plans to replace a deteriorating concrete bridge in Dallas Township. The Overbrook Avenue span crosses over the North Memorial Highway in that part of Luzerne County. The public may view plans both in person and online. An in person display will be available at the Dallas Township Municipal Building on July 19 at 6pm. The digital version will be online from July 11 through July 22 at the PennDOT District 4 website. The project is expected to take place from summer of 2024 to summer 2026. A detour will be in place during the project.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Independence Day at Beltzville State Park

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — It was all about the beach and the barbecue this July 4th at Beltzville State Park in Franklin Township, near Lehighton. "It's a great beach. The water is great. Overall it's a great atmosphere," said Rad Drescik of Pennsburg. It was busy, as hundreds came out...
LEHIGHTON, PA
WBRE

Prince Farrington’s bootlegger tour in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lycoming County has an exciting way for people to sample local drinks while learning about their history from when those drinks were illegal. Lycoming County is home to the Little League World Series, but there’s a lot more to do outside of baseball. Prince Farrington’s Bootlegger Tour is a way […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Pets missing after Stone Hedge Condo fire

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU) — Fire tore through homes on a Wyoming County golf course last week, and some pets are still missing. The fully involved fire occurred Friday on Stone Hedge Golf Course in Tunkhannock Township and burned several homes to the ground. The Griffin Pond Animal Shelter says seven cats and one dog […]
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Teen drowns at Mauch Chunk Lake

JIM THORPE, Pa. — Schuylkill County coroner's office confirmed a 17-year-old boy died after visiting Mauch Chunk Lake on Monday, July 4. He was pronounced dead at the St. Luke's Hospital - Miners Campus in Coaldale. His death was ruled accidental. The office has not yet released the name.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy