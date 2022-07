LAS VEGAS -- In Las Vegas, theres always a big show happening. Welcome to the stage, Paolo Banchero. Hes about to have his opening night. NBA Summer League starts Thursday in Las Vegas, with Banchero the now-former Duke star forward who was the No. 1 pick last month set to play in the opening game when the Orlando Magic take on No. 3 pick Jabari Smith Jr. and the Houston Rockets in the first contest of the 11-day showcase.

