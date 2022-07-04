3-star recruit Kenari Wilcher commits to Illinois
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Three star Florida native Kenari Wilcher announced his commitment to Illinois.
The Florida native announced his commitment on social media. He had 10 offers, with some from Indiana, Kentucky, WKU and more. Wilcher is a 6'1″, 175 pound defensive back. That makes 15 in the 2023 class.
