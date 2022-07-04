3-star recruit Kenari Wilcher commits to Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Eddie Clark is about to be the first in his family to do something. Go to college. “It’s a wonderful feeling,” said the Peoria High School grad. “(College) is not meant to be done from where I’m from. It’s a wonderful feeling. I’ve got to stay humble.” After playing in last […]

PEORIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO