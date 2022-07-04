ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

3-star recruit Kenari Wilcher commits to Illinois

By Brice Bement
WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rAL2N_0gUfeW0000

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Three star Florida native Kenari Wilcher announced his commitment to Illinois.

The Florida native announced his commitment on social media. He had 10 offers, with some from Indiana, Kentucky, WKU and more. Wilcher is a 6’1″, 175 pound defensive back. That makes 15 in the 2023 class.

