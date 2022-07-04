Here's how game wardens respond to drownings on Georgia's deadliest lake

With record-breaking heat already settling in, Georgia energy officials are touting how they work to ensure the state's power grid can deal with the strain. "We've got a very good track record," said Tim Echols, Vice-Chair of the Georgia Public Service Commission. "The Southern Company who own the systems in Georgia, Alabama, [and] Mississippi have not shed any load since 1976, meaning they haven't had these rolling brownouts since 1976. That's not the case for state by California and others."

GEORGIA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO