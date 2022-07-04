ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's how game wardens respond to drownings on Georgia's deadliest lake

ATLANTA — The death toll on Lake Lanier climbed by one over the weekend when a 48-year-old man drowned Saturday night. No other drownings have been reported so far, according to Georgia's Department of Natural Resources. However, with thousands expected to continue celebrating on the lake Monday night,...

Eggman
2d ago

As a strong swimmer, I always have some type of floatation device on standby. Better to have it and not need it than not have it and need it. Stay safe on the water

Brenda Jones
2d ago

Agree. one of my dads first jobs as a game warden was to drag for twins drown in the river. So sad. 8 years old. brother and Sister.

accesswdun.com

Georgia officials work hard to prevent brownouts and blackouts

With record-breaking heat already settling in, Georgia energy officials are touting how they work to ensure the state's power grid can deal with the strain. "We've got a very good track record," said Tim Echols, Vice-Chair of the Georgia Public Service Commission. "The Southern Company who own the systems in Georgia, Alabama, [and] Mississippi have not shed any load since 1976, meaning they haven't had these rolling brownouts since 1976. That's not the case for state by California and others."
WRDW-TV

How Georgia’s July Fourth travel deaths compare to last year’s

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia traffic deaths more than doubled during this July Fourth holiday travel period compared to last year. That could be because it was longer this year, plus more people were on the roads. The Georgia Department of Public Safety says 20 people were killed across the...
WGAU

Lake Lanier drowning victim identified

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources has identified a Lake Lanier drowning victim: Frantz Scutt was 48 years old, from Gainesville. He was pulled from the Lake over the holiday weekend and died after being taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center. From WSB TV…. A man drowned in Lake Lanier...
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia man drowns at home on Lake Lanier over Fourth of July weekend

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Georgia officials have identified a man who drowned at a home on Lake Lanier over Fourth of July weekend. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources tells FOX 5 that around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, game wardens were called to a home in Little River on the lake after reports of a drowning.
wflx.com

Missing girl from Jupiter found safe in Georgia

Police said Wednesday that a missing 15-year-old girl from Jupiter was found safe in Georgia. Ashley Reyes-Hernandez was safely located near Chamblee, Georgia, which is northeast of Atlanta. Police said Tuesday that officers were investigating the teen's disappearance, which prompted an Amber Alert. Officials said she was possibly abducted by...
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Girl dies while tubing during holiday weekend in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A 10-year-old girl died while tubing on a Tennessee waterway during the Fourth of July holiday weekend, authorities said. The girl was on a tube being pulled by a pontoon boat on the Tennessee River in Decatur County on Saturday evening when the boat's outward motor hit the tube and the girl, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said in a news release Monday.
WSAV News 3

Georgia counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate

(STACKER) – The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
nowhabersham.com

Northeast Georgia man among 17 killed in holiday weekend wrecks

A Northeast Georgia man is among 17 people who have died in traffic-related incidents in Georgia over this long holiday weekend. 60-year-old Michael Jones of Danielsville died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday, July 2, in Madison County. According to the Georgia State Patrol, the crash happened around 7:37 p.m. on US 29.
WTVM

20 killed in Georgia holiday travel period

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - During the Fourth of July holiday travel period, 20 people were killed across Georgia, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety. Several fatal road accidents happened in southwest Georgia during the holiday travel period. One happened when a man was hit walking down the middle...
The Associated Press

Georgia slabs called satanic by some torn down after bombing

ATLANTA (AP) — A rural Georgia monument that some conservative Christians criticized as satanic and others dubbed “America’s Stonehenge” was demolished Wednesday after a predawn bombing turned one of its four granite panels into rubble. The Georgia Guidestones monument near Elberton was damaged by an explosive device, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said, and later knocked down “for safety reasons,” leaving a pile of rubble in a picture that investigators published. Surveillance footage showed a sharp explosion blowing one panel to rubble just after 4 a.m. Investigators also released video of a silver sedan leaving the monument. After prior vandalism, video cameras connected to the county’s emergency dispatch center were stationed at the site, said Elbert Granite Association Executive Vice President Chris Kubas.
