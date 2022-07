CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A complex weather scenario is ahead for the 4th of July. An area of showers and storms looks likely to move through the state by the morning hours on Monday, a few of which could be strong. The most likely area to see these storms will be along and north of Interstate 80. They will likely last through about 2:00 p.m., with activity diminishing and shifting east from that point onward.

3 DAYS AGO