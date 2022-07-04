ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suicidal man shot and killed after stand-off, authorities say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
Houston County Sheriff's Department Deputies shot a Warner Robins man on Sunday.

A 44-year-old Georgia man was shot and killed by a Houston County sheriff on Sunday after he came out of his home with a gun, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The GBI said that just after 10 p.m., the sheriff’s department responded to a home to perform a welfare check on a suicidal man, James Parks of Warner Robins.

When deputies arrived, Parks was barricaded inside the home. After police attempted to make contact, Parks came out of the home holding a gun. Police said Parks loaded his weapon and turned toward the deputies, prompting deputies to shoot him.

Deputies performed first aid on Parks until EMS arrived and took him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Upon completion of the investigation, it will be turned over to the Houston County District Attorney’s Office for review.

