Diamondbacks' Ian Kennedy: Heads to injured list

 2 days ago

Kennedy was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday with right calf inflammation. It was thought that...

Dodgers beat Rockies 2-1 on Betts' infield single in 9th

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cody Bellinger scored the winning run on Mookie Betts’ infield single with the bases loaded in the ninth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers edged the Colorado Rockies 2-1 on Wednesday night to complete a three-game sweep. Dodgers starter Mitch White and three relievers combined to allow only one hit — a single by Brendan Rodgers in the sixth. Bellinger, who had three hits, and Gavin Lux opened the ninth with back-to-back singles. Lux hit a bleeder to the open left side of the infield with the shift on that allowed Bellinger to reach third. The Rockies then went to a five-man infield, bringing in center fielder Garrett Hampson and leaving only Kris Bryant and Charlie Blackmon to patrol the outfield. Pinch-hitter Will Smith drew a walk to load the bases for Betts with nobody out.
Cooper Hummel held out of Diamondbacks' lineup Wednesday

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Cooper Hummel is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against right-hander Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants. Hummel is heading to the dugout after four straight starts. David Peralta is replacing Hummel in left field and hitting fifth. numberFire’s models project Peralta for...
Moncada leaves game with right foot contusion

Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoán Moncada left Wednesday's series finale versus the Minnesota Twins after six innings with a right foot contusion, according to the team. According to the team, his x-rays were negative and he is considered "day-to-day." Moncada fouled a ball off his foot earlier in...
Giants' Evan Longoria: Out with oblique strain

Longoria was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a strained left oblique, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. It's unclear when exactly the veteran third baseman picked up the injury, though it presumably occurred Tuesday while going 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts against Arizona. Longoria doesn't have a clear timeline for his return, but he seems likely to be sidelined through the All-Star break.
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Resting Wednesday

Kelly is not in the starting lineup Wednesday against the Giants. Kelly will get a breather after he went 2-for-6 with a double and two runs scored in the first two contests of the series. Jose Herrera is starting at catcher and will bat ninth Wednesday.
Rays' Isaac Paredes: Resting Wednesday

Paredes is not in the starting lineup Wednesday versus the Red Sox, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Paredes will get a breather after he went 2-for-7 with an RBI and two walks in the first two games of the series. Ji-Man Choi will take over at first base and bat fourth against Boston.
Marlins' Jesus Aguilar: Nabs first career steal

Aguilar went 0-for-4 with a stolen base in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Angels. The steal was the first in Aguilar's career in his 701st big-league game, and per Christina De Nicola of MLB.com, he came into Tuesday's contest as the active player with the most career plate appearances without a pilfer. The 32-year-old has now passed that crown to Omar Narvaez. Aguilar's last successful steal at any level came in the Venezuelan Winter League in 2014-15. "I was telling the umpire, 'You don't even have to call it,' " he said after the game. "It was easy safe. Plenty of time to get there." The first baseman hasn't been showing as much life at the plate lately, however, slashing .216/.231/.314 over his last 12 games with only one home run and a 0:12 BB:K.
Twins' Carlos Correa: Not starting Wednesday

Correa isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the White Sox. Correa is getting a breather after he went 0-for-12 with a run, an RBI, five walks and three strikeouts over the last four games. Nick Gordon will take over at shortstop and bat sixth.
Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Supplies not-so-big hit off bench

Rojas went 1-for-1 with a run scored in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Giants. Rojas came off the bench to pinch hit for third baseman Jake Hager with Arizona down 2-1. Leading off the inning against an infield shift and down 0-2 in the count to San Francisco righty Dominic Leone, the lefty batter laid a perfect bunt down the third base line, getting on base to ignite a five-run rally. Rojas will occasionally sit against left-handed starters but should not be a candidate for a platoon. He's slashed .269/.346/.378 against port-siders during his career and .260/.339/.340 in 2022.
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Remains on bench

Peralta is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Giants. San Francisco will send out another left-hander in Alex Wood on Tuesday, so Peralta will unsurprisingly find himself on the bench. Cooper Hummel will receive another start in left field for Arizona.
Rockies' Jose Urena: Promoted for Wednesday's start

Urena had his contract selected by the Rockies and will start Wednesday against the Dodgers. Urena joined Colorado on a minor-league deal in mid-May and will make his first start of the season in Los Angeles. The 30-year-old appeared in four games as a reliever for the Brewers earlier in the year and allowed three earned runs with a 3:5 K:BB over 7.2 innings. Urena covered six innings during his last start with Triple-A Albuquerque.
Diamondbacks OF Pavin Smith suffers wrist fracture

Diamondbacks outfielder Pavin Smith suffered a non-displaced fracture in his right wrist over the weekend, farm director Josh Barfield tells Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic. Smith, who also incurred some ligament damage in the area, suffered the injury diving for a fly ball with a game for Triple-A Reno. Barfield tells Piecoro the wrist will be immobilized for the next six weeks. The club is hoping he’ll be able to avoid surgery and return at some point this season, but the full extent of the damage and a treatment program will be known after he undergoes a CT scan.
Twins' Byron Buxton: Homers in win

Buxton went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Monday's 6-3 extra-inning win over the White Sox. Buxton gave the Twins their first lead of the game with a fifth-inning blast. He also made a big contribution on defense, making a catch at the wall and firing a throw to Gio Urshela as part of a triple play to cut down a White Sox rally in the seventh. With three homers in his last six games, Buxton is still showing power, but he's gone only 4-for-23 (.174) in that span. The outfielder has 22 homers, 40 RBI, 46 runs scored, one stolen base and a .226/.301/.574 slash line through 256 plate appearances.
Diamondbacks' Tyler Gilbert: Solid in short start

Gilbert allowed a run on four hits and a walk with two strikeouts in 3.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Giants on Tuesday. The lone run against Gilbert was a sacrifice fly by Joc Pederson in the fourth inning. While he didn't pitch deep into Tuesday's game, throwing 34 strikes among 56 pitches, Gilbert put in a solid effort for a spot starter. He has a 6.86 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 16:7 K:BB across 19.2 innings overall at the big-league level in 2022. If he remains in the rotation, he's lined up for a home start versus the Rockies this weekend.
Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Tosses bullpen session

Cabrera (elbow) completed a 25-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Cabrera was placed on the 15-day injured list June 15 with right elbow tendinitis, but it's been a personal matter rather than the elbow issue that has delayed his return to the active roster. The right-hander had been scheduled to start for Triple-A Jacksonville on June 22 before leaving the affiliate to address the personal situation. Cabrera's ability to complete a bullpen session suggests he's put the personal issue behind him, but he'll still need to ramp up a little more before the Marlins lock him in for another rehab start. The 24-year-old doesn't look as though he'll have enough time to make it back from the IL before the All-Star break.
Giants' Brandon Belt: Sitting again Tuesday

Belt is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Tyler Gilbert is the second consecutive left-hander starter sent out by Arizona, and Belt will take a seat for the second straight day as a result. The veteran first baseman is 2-for-25 with an RBI, two walks and 11 strikeouts across his past nine games.
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Sitting Tuesday, as expected

Taylor (ankle) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rockies, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. The 31-year-old was removed from Monday's contest with ankle swelling after sitting out Sunday, and he's expected to be sidelined for a couple more days. According to Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA, Taylor underwent a CT scan Tuesday, though the results are not yet known. Jake Lamb will start in left field and bat seventh Tuesday for Los Angeles.
Giants' Luis Gonzalez: Starting rehab stint

Gonzalez (back) reported to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday to begin a rehab assignment, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Gonzalez is expected to play about five innings during his first rehab appearance and should continue building up to full games over the next few days. The 26-year-old has been on the shelf with a low-back strain since June 23, so he shouldn't require significant time in the minors to get back up to speed.
Red Sox's Brayan Bello: Could debut Wednesday

Bello could be called up from Triple-A Worcester to start Wednesday's game against the Rays, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports. Bello has sparkled this season at both the Double-A and Triple-A levels, and Boston could be ready to give its top pitching prospect his first chance to show what he can do at the top level. The Red Sox currently have five starting pitchers (Nathan Eovaldi, Rich Hill, Chris Sale, James Paxton and Garrett Whitlock) on the injured list and another (Michael Wacha) who is day-to-day with an injury.
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Swats 25th homer

Alvarez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Tuesday's 9-7 win over the Royals. Alvarez has homered in consecutive games, and he's gone yard eight times in his last 14 contests. His blast Tuesday provided the Astros' last run in the win. He's up to 25 long balls this year with 58 RBI, 53 runs scored, nine doubles and a .313/.413/.663 slash line through 298 plate appearances. Alvarez is tied for second in the majors in homers with the Phillies' Kyle Schwarber, four back of the Yankees' Aaron Judge for the major-league lead.
