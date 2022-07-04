ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers' Hanser Alberto: Returning earlier than expected

Alberto (knee) is in the lineup for Monday's game...

Dodgers beat Rockies 2-1 on Betts' infield single in 9th

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cody Bellinger scored the winning run on Mookie Betts’ infield single with the bases loaded in the ninth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers edged the Colorado Rockies 2-1 on Wednesday night to complete a three-game sweep. Dodgers starter Mitch White and three relievers combined to allow only one hit — a single by Brendan Rodgers in the sixth. Bellinger, who had three hits, and Gavin Lux opened the ninth with back-to-back singles. Lux hit a bleeder to the open left side of the infield with the shift on that allowed Bellinger to reach third. The Rockies then went to a five-man infield, bringing in center fielder Garrett Hampson and leaving only Kris Bryant and Charlie Blackmon to patrol the outfield. Pinch-hitter Will Smith drew a walk to load the bases for Betts with nobody out.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt starting for Oakland Monday night

Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Vogt is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fifth in the order versus Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah. Our models project Vogt for 0.6 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
OAKLAND, CA
Yardbarker

Dodgers Designate Former Cleveland Reliever for Assignment

It has been somewhat of a rollercoaster ride for one of Los Angeles' latest acquisitions. Last week, the Dodgers claimed RHP Ian Gibaut and had his original flight changed to Los Angeles to meet up with the team as they headed to San Diego. Gibaut was activated and with the team in the dugout for Friday night’s game against the Padres.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Ryan Pepiot: Returns to minors

Pepiot was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday. Pepiot picked up his first big-league win Wednesday after giving up one run with six strikeouts over five innings, but he won't stick around the major-league club. The right-hander has a 2.76 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 19:12 K:BB across 16.1 frames in his first taste of the majors this year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Supplies not-so-big hit off bench

Rojas went 1-for-1 with a run scored in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Giants. Rojas came off the bench to pinch hit for third baseman Jake Hager with Arizona down 2-1. Leading off the inning against an infield shift and down 0-2 in the count to San Francisco righty Dominic Leone, the lefty batter laid a perfect bunt down the third base line, getting on base to ignite a five-run rally. Rojas will occasionally sit against left-handed starters but should not be a candidate for a platoon. He's slashed .269/.346/.378 against port-siders during his career and .260/.339/.340 in 2022.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Aguilar: Nabs first career steal

Aguilar went 0-for-4 with a stolen base in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Angels. The steal was the first in Aguilar's career in his 701st big-league game, and per Christina De Nicola of MLB.com, he came into Tuesday's contest as the active player with the most career plate appearances without a pilfer. The 32-year-old has now passed that crown to Omar Narvaez. Aguilar's last successful steal at any level came in the Venezuelan Winter League in 2014-15. "I was telling the umpire, 'You don't even have to call it,' " he said after the game. "It was easy safe. Plenty of time to get there." The first baseman hasn't been showing as much life at the plate lately, however, slashing .216/.231/.314 over his last 12 games with only one home run and a 0:12 BB:K.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Remains on bench

Peralta is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Giants. San Francisco will send out another left-hander in Alex Wood on Tuesday, so Peralta will unsurprisingly find himself on the bench. Cooper Hummel will receive another start in left field for Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
Hanser Alberto
CBS Sports

Rockies' Jose Urena: Promoted for Wednesday's start

Urena had his contract selected by the Rockies and will start Wednesday against the Dodgers. Urena joined Colorado on a minor-league deal in mid-May and will make his first start of the season in Los Angeles. The 30-year-old appeared in four games as a reliever for the Brewers earlier in the year and allowed three earned runs with a 3:5 K:BB over 7.2 innings. Urena covered six innings during his last start with Triple-A Albuquerque.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Will Smith: Receives Wednesday off

Smith is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies, Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA reports. Smith started the past seven games and will receive a maintenance day for Wednesday's series finale versus Colorado. Austin Barnes will take over behind the plate and bat ninth.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ian Kennedy: Heads to injured list

Kennedy was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday with right calf inflammation. It was thought that Kennedy was dealing only with cramping in his leg, but it turns out he's dealing with a blood clot in the calf which requires blood thinners, according to Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona. Kennedy's spot as a setup man for closer Mark Melancon will be filled by a variety of relievers, including righty J.B. Wendelken and lefties Joe Mantiply and Kyle Nelson.
PHOENIX, AZ
#Rockies
FOX Sports

Dodgers beat Rockies 5-2, stretch NL West lead to 5 1/2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Muncy got on base four times and scored three runs. Nearly a month after returning from an elbow problem, he's finding his groove just as the Los Angeles Dodgers lose another All-Star to injury. Muncy and Mookie Betts hit first-pitch home runs in a...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Ryan Pepiot now pitching Tuesday for Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Ryan Pepiot will start on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies. Pepiot was recalled from the minors to fill in on Tuesday after Mitch White was scratched from his scheduled start. He has a 3.18 ERA with 13 strikeouts and 11 walks in three starts at the major-league level this season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Twins' Byron Buxton: Homers in win

Buxton went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Monday's 6-3 extra-inning win over the White Sox. Buxton gave the Twins their first lead of the game with a fifth-inning blast. He also made a big contribution on defense, making a catch at the wall and firing a throw to Gio Urshela as part of a triple play to cut down a White Sox rally in the seventh. With three homers in his last six games, Buxton is still showing power, but he's gone only 4-for-23 (.174) in that span. The outfielder has 22 homers, 40 RBI, 46 runs scored, one stolen base and a .226/.301/.574 slash line through 256 plate appearances.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Rangers' Josh Sborz: Returns to minors

Sborz was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday. Sborz rejoined the big-league club June 26 and delivered a scoreless inning during his lone appearance for the Rangers over the past 10 days. The right-hander has appeared in 10 games in the majors this year and has an 8.71 ERA, 1.94 WHIP and 15:8 K:BB across 10.1 innings.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS Sports

Rockies' German Marquez: Takes loss against Dodgers

Marquez (4-7) allowed four runs on six hits and three walks with seven strikeouts in six innings, taking the loss Tuesday versus the Dodgers. Marquez wasn't bothered by a cut on his thumb that abbreviated his previous start, as he threw 104 pitches (65 strikes) in Tuesday's outing. He still had trouble with the opponent, allowing home runs to Max Muncy and Mookie Betts in consecutive innings to take his second straight loss to the Dodgers. The right-hander has given up nine runs in his last 9.1 innings. Marquez has a 5.90 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 77:35 K:BB across 90 innings overall this year. He's projected for a road start in Arizona this weekend.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Reyes Moronta: Heading back to minors

Moronta was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Moronta surrendered four runs over his past three outings and has now lost his spot on the major-league roster. Ryan Pepiot, who is starting Tuesday versus the Rockies, was called up in a corresponding move.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Tosses bullpen session

Cabrera (elbow) completed a 25-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Cabrera was placed on the 15-day injured list June 15 with right elbow tendinitis, but it's been a personal matter rather than the elbow issue that has delayed his return to the active roster. The right-hander had been scheduled to start for Triple-A Jacksonville on June 22 before leaving the affiliate to address the personal situation. Cabrera's ability to complete a bullpen session suggests he's put the personal issue behind him, but he'll still need to ramp up a little more before the Marlins lock him in for another rehab start. The 24-year-old doesn't look as though he'll have enough time to make it back from the IL before the All-Star break.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Brayan Bello: Could debut Wednesday

Bello could be called up from Triple-A Worcester to start Wednesday's game against the Rays, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports. Bello has sparkled this season at both the Double-A and Triple-A levels, and Boston could be ready to give its top pitching prospect his first chance to show what he can do at the top level. The Red Sox currently have five starting pitchers (Nathan Eovaldi, Rich Hill, Chris Sale, James Paxton and Garrett Whitlock) on the injured list and another (Michael Wacha) who is day-to-day with an injury.
BOSTON, MA

