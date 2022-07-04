ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Gwinnett County agrees to house 222 state inmates

 2 days ago
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County signed a new contract with the Georgia Department of Corrections, agreeing to house 222 state inmates at the Gwinnett Correctional Complex for a year starting on July 1, 2022. The new contract agreement was among several proposals approved by the Gwinnett County...

WGAU

Deadline looming to apply for openings in Athens

There is a reminder from City Hall: Friday is the last day to apply to fill 19 openings on seven local governing boards, authorities, committees, and commissions. Applications are on the Athens-Clarke County government website. From the Athens-Clarke Co government website…. The Athens-Clarke County Unified Government is seeking qualified candidates...
ATHENS, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta City Council urges Fulton County DA to criminally charge negligent landlords

The Atlanta City Council unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday urging a crackdown on negligent landlords and property owners. The resolution, introduced by Councilmember Andrea L. Boone, requesting that the Fulton County District Attorney investigate opportunities to criminally charge property owners and landlords who are in violation of the City of Atlanta’s Housing Code.
ATLANTA, GA
Natural gas leak reported in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Fire officials in Gwinnett County said Wednesday that crews were responding to a natural gas leak. The leak occurred at Dawson Boulevard and Graves Road near Norcross. IT appeared to be in an area where construction was going on. Officials said a two-inch line was...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
City works to bring relief to Atlanta renters

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta is working to bring relief to renters facing a growing crisis. A housing crunch, plus the rising cost of rent, have left many tenants in a bind. District 5 City Councilwoman Liliana Bakhtiari said because the state of Georgia tends to side with...
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Daily World

Atlanta City Council Approves Crack Down on Negligent Landlords

Atlanta City Council Unanimously Approves Legislation Introduced by Council Member Andrea L. Boone Urging Local Authorities to Crack Down on Negligent Landlords. During Tuesday’s meeting, the Atlanta City Council unanimously approved a resolution introduced by Council member Andrea L. Boone requesting that the Fulton County District Attorney investigate opportunities to criminally charge property owners and landlords who are in violation of the City of Atlanta’s Housing Code and grossly negligent in providing the minimum standards related to maintenance and security for leased and rented residential housing (Legislative Reference No. 22-R-3855).
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta council members pass resolution urging state to adopt 'Mariam's Law' in honor of woman killed in 2021

ATLANTA — Atlanta council members just passed a resolution in honor of an Atlanta resident who was killed in August of 2021. Mariam Abdulrab's family proposed "Mariam's Law" after learning the background of her accused killer, Demarcus Brinkley. Court documents claim Brinkley has an extensive history of sexual assault and child molestation against kids ages 5 and 7 in 2012 and 2013. A judge sentenced him to seven years in prison and eight years probation, per court documents.
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville man jailed after White County police chase

A Gainesville man remains was arrested in White County early Wednesday morning following a chase with police. A White County deputy sheriff attempted to pull over a 2008 Chevrolet Impala on Webster Lake Road at about 11:56 p.m. Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office. The vehicle was weaving excessively and crossed the centerline. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and began driving at a high speed.
GAINESVILLE, GA
gwinnettforum.com

NEW for 7/5: A tax hike, new King statue, religious states

NEW STATUE COMING SOON: An 8-foot bronze statue of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be unveiled Jan. 16, 2023, in downtown Atlanta. The concept is from Gwinnett native Kathy Fincher, shown in front of a clay model in an Athens studio. For more details on how others in Gwinnett are involved in this project, see Elliott Brack’s perspective below.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL #22-29: PERSONAL PROPERTY TAX AUDIT FOR THE TAX ASSESSORS OFFICE

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL #22-29: PERSONAL PROPERTY TAX AUDIT FOR THE TAX ASSESSORS OFFICE The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners is soliciting sealed proposals from firms or organizations to establish a contract for the Personal Property Tax Audit for the Tax Assessors Office in Rockdale County. Any questions and/or misunderstandings that may arise from this RFP must be submitted in writing to Meagan Porch at meagan.porch@rockdalecountyga.gov or to the Department of Finance at the address below. Submit questions and/or requests for clarifications regarding this RFP no later than 2:00 P.M., local time, Thursday, July 21, 2022. Written responses will be issued in an addendum. It is the proposers responsibility to check the Rockdale County website at www.rockdalecountyga.gov for any addenda that may be issued, prior to submitting a proposal for this RFP. Sealed proposals are due no later than 2:00 P.M., local time, Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the Department of Finance, 958 Milstead Avenue, Conyers, Georgia 30012. Any proposal received after said time and date will not be considered by OWNER. Rockdale County reserves the right to reject any or all bids. 958 Milstead Avenue Room 300 Conyers, Georgia 30012 www.rockdalecountyga.gov 902-74781 7/6 13 2022.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Millions more available for rental assistance in Atlanta

ATLANTA - The city of Atlanta is trying to give away millions of public dollars to help families stave off potential evictions. "We don't want to be in a situation where we have to turn anyone away," said Byron Amos, after learning how difficult it has been to find the families who can qualify for the funds.
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

Onions sold in Athens, NE Ga are part of recall

Vidalia onions sold at Publix stores in Athens are under recall amid concerns about listeria. A&M Farms in Toombs County says it did internal testing and detected listeria on a single pack line of its Vidalia Onions. Publix says the recalled onions would have been purchased between June 22 and June 24. No illnesses have been reported.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Mayor recovers from fall

Athens Mayor Kelly Girtz sends out a tweet that says he’s fine after a fall at Victoria Bryant State Park: the Mayor took a tumble while hiking over the holiday weekend and suffered what he says was a mild concussion. He was treated at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman charged with arson in Kennesaw

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators in Cobb County arrested a woman accused of arson at a home in Kennesaw. Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services said 32-year-old Amalia Isabel Adams faces first-degree arson. Officials said she's being medically evaluated before being transported to the Cobb County Adult Detention Center. Firefighters...
COBB COUNTY, GA
