Phoenix, AZ

Diamondbacks' Keynan Middleton: Called up by Diamondbacks

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Middleton was called up from Triple-A Reno on Monday, Jody Jackson of Bally...

www.cbssports.com

The Associated Press

Dodgers beat Rockies 2-1 on Betts' infield single in 9th

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cody Bellinger scored the winning run on Mookie Betts’ infield single with the bases loaded in the ninth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers edged the Colorado Rockies 2-1 on Wednesday night to complete a three-game sweep. Dodgers starter Mitch White and three relievers combined to allow only one hit — a single by Brendan Rodgers in the sixth. Bellinger, who had three hits, and Gavin Lux opened the ninth with back-to-back singles. Lux hit a bleeder to the open left side of the infield with the shift on that allowed Bellinger to reach third. The Rockies then went to a five-man infield, bringing in center fielder Garrett Hampson and leaving only Kris Bryant and Charlie Blackmon to patrol the outfield. Pinch-hitter Will Smith drew a walk to load the bases for Betts with nobody out.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Cooper Hummel held out of Diamondbacks' lineup Wednesday

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Cooper Hummel is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against right-hander Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants. Hummel is heading to the dugout after four straight starts. David Peralta is replacing Hummel in left field and hitting fifth. numberFire’s models project Peralta for...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt starting for Oakland Monday night

Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Vogt is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fifth in the order versus Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah. Our models project Vogt for 0.6 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
OAKLAND, CA
Yardbarker

Dodgers Designate Former Cleveland Reliever for Assignment

It has been somewhat of a rollercoaster ride for one of Los Angeles' latest acquisitions. Last week, the Dodgers claimed RHP Ian Gibaut and had his original flight changed to Los Angeles to meet up with the team as they headed to San Diego. Gibaut was activated and with the team in the dugout for Friday night’s game against the Padres.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Resting Wednesday

Kelly is not in the starting lineup Wednesday against the Giants. Kelly will get a breather after he went 2-for-6 with a double and two runs scored in the first two contests of the series. Jose Herrera is starting at catcher and will bat ninth Wednesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rays' Isaac Paredes: Resting Wednesday

Paredes is not in the starting lineup Wednesday versus the Red Sox, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Paredes will get a breather after he went 2-for-7 with an RBI and two walks in the first two games of the series. Ji-Man Choi will take over at first base and bat fourth against Boston.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Supplies not-so-big hit off bench

Rojas went 1-for-1 with a run scored in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Giants. Rojas came off the bench to pinch hit for third baseman Jake Hager with Arizona down 2-1. Leading off the inning against an infield shift and down 0-2 in the count to San Francisco righty Dominic Leone, the lefty batter laid a perfect bunt down the third base line, getting on base to ignite a five-run rally. Rojas will occasionally sit against left-handed starters but should not be a candidate for a platoon. He's slashed .269/.346/.378 against port-siders during his career and .260/.339/.340 in 2022.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Twins' Carlos Correa: Not starting Wednesday

Correa isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the White Sox. Correa is getting a breather after he went 0-for-12 with a run, an RBI, five walks and three strikeouts over the last four games. Nick Gordon will take over at shortstop and bat sixth.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Remains on bench

Peralta is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Giants. San Francisco will send out another left-hander in Alex Wood on Tuesday, so Peralta will unsurprisingly find himself on the bench. Cooper Hummel will receive another start in left field for Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ian Kennedy: Heads to injured list

Kennedy was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday with right calf inflammation. It was thought that Kennedy was dealing only with cramping in his leg, but it turns out he's dealing with a blood clot in the calf which requires blood thinners, according to Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona. Kennedy's spot as a setup man for closer Mark Melancon will be filled by a variety of relievers, including righty J.B. Wendelken and lefties Joe Mantiply and Kyle Nelson.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rockies' Jose Urena: Promoted for Wednesday's start

Urena had his contract selected by the Rockies and will start Wednesday against the Dodgers. Urena joined Colorado on a minor-league deal in mid-May and will make his first start of the season in Los Angeles. The 30-year-old appeared in four games as a reliever for the Brewers earlier in the year and allowed three earned runs with a 3:5 K:BB over 7.2 innings. Urena covered six innings during his last start with Triple-A Albuquerque.
DENVER, CO
MLB Trade Rumors

Diamondbacks OF Pavin Smith suffers wrist fracture

Diamondbacks outfielder Pavin Smith suffered a non-displaced fracture in his right wrist over the weekend, farm director Josh Barfield tells Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic. Smith, who also incurred some ligament damage in the area, suffered the injury diving for a fly ball with a game for Triple-A Reno. Barfield tells Piecoro the wrist will be immobilized for the next six weeks. The club is hoping he’ll be able to avoid surgery and return at some point this season, but the full extent of the damage and a treatment program will be known after he undergoes a CT scan.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Twins' Byron Buxton: Homers in win

Buxton went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Monday's 6-3 extra-inning win over the White Sox. Buxton gave the Twins their first lead of the game with a fifth-inning blast. He also made a big contribution on defense, making a catch at the wall and firing a throw to Gio Urshela as part of a triple play to cut down a White Sox rally in the seventh. With three homers in his last six games, Buxton is still showing power, but he's gone only 4-for-23 (.174) in that span. The outfielder has 22 homers, 40 RBI, 46 runs scored, one stolen base and a .226/.301/.574 slash line through 256 plate appearances.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Tosses bullpen session

Cabrera (elbow) completed a 25-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Cabrera was placed on the 15-day injured list June 15 with right elbow tendinitis, but it's been a personal matter rather than the elbow issue that has delayed his return to the active roster. The right-hander had been scheduled to start for Triple-A Jacksonville on June 22 before leaving the affiliate to address the personal situation. Cabrera's ability to complete a bullpen session suggests he's put the personal issue behind him, but he'll still need to ramp up a little more before the Marlins lock him in for another rehab start. The 24-year-old doesn't look as though he'll have enough time to make it back from the IL before the All-Star break.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Giants' Luis Gonzalez: Starting rehab stint

Gonzalez (back) reported to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday to begin a rehab assignment, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Gonzalez is expected to play about five innings during his first rehab appearance and should continue building up to full games over the next few days. The 26-year-old has been on the shelf with a low-back strain since June 23, so he shouldn't require significant time in the minors to get back up to speed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: On bench versus lefty

Yastrzemski is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game at Arizona, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Yastrzemski is 1-for-12 in his past four contests and will sit against a left-handed pitcher (Tyler Gilbert) for the second straight game. Austin Slater will start in center field and bat leadoff for San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman: Won't be ready for Thursday

Gausman (ankle) is unlikely to be ready to start Thursday's series opener with the Mariners, though he hasn't been ruled out from pitching in any of the final three games in Seattle, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports. Gausman's inability to throw a bullpen session Tuesday likely closed the door on...
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Buddy Kennedy: Drives in two in win

Kennedy went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored in Monday's 8-3 win over San Francisco. Kennedy's first-inning single plated two runners and tied the game after the Giants grabbed a lead in the top of the frame. While the Diamondbacks play it safe with Ketel Marte -- he's served as the designated hitter since sustaining a hamstring injury two weeks ago -- Kennedy has become the primary second baseman, making eight consecutive starts. Since joining Arizona mid-June, Kennedy has driven in 10 runs over 14 games.
PHOENIX, AZ

