ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Rockies' Justin Lawrence: Called up by Colorado

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Lawrence was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday, Patrick Saunders of...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Remains on bench

Peralta is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Giants. San Francisco will send out another left-hander in Alex Wood on Tuesday, so Peralta will unsurprisingly find himself on the bench. Cooper Hummel will receive another start in left field for Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rockies' Jose Urena: Promoted for Wednesday's start

Urena had his contract selected by the Rockies and will start Wednesday against the Dodgers. Urena joined Colorado on a minor-league deal in mid-May and will make his first start of the season in Los Angeles. The 30-year-old appeared in four games as a reliever for the Brewers earlier in the year and allowed three earned runs with a 3:5 K:BB over 7.2 innings. Urena covered six innings during his last start with Triple-A Albuquerque.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Will Smith: Receives Wednesday off

Smith is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies, Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA reports. Smith started the past seven games and will receive a maintenance day for Wednesday's series finale versus Colorado. Austin Barnes will take over behind the plate and bat ninth.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
FOX Sports

Dodgers beat Rockies 5-2, stretch NL West lead to 5 1/2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Muncy got on base four times and scored three runs. Nearly a month after returning from an elbow problem, he's finding his groove just as the Los Angeles Dodgers lose another All-Star to injury. Muncy and Mookie Betts hit first-pitch home runs in a...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Twins' Carlos Correa: Not starting Wednesday

Correa isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the White Sox. Correa is getting a breather after he went 0-for-12 with a run, an RBI, five walks and three strikeouts over the last four games. Nick Gordon will take over at shortstop and bat sixth.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Ryan Pepiot now pitching Tuesday for Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Ryan Pepiot will start on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies. Pepiot was recalled from the minors to fill in on Tuesday after Mitch White was scratched from his scheduled start. He has a 3.18 ERA with 13 strikeouts and 11 walks in three starts at the major-league level this season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Rockies' German Marquez: Takes loss against Dodgers

Marquez (4-7) allowed four runs on six hits and three walks with seven strikeouts in six innings, taking the loss Tuesday versus the Dodgers. Marquez wasn't bothered by a cut on his thumb that abbreviated his previous start, as he threw 104 pitches (65 strikes) in Tuesday's outing. He still had trouble with the opponent, allowing home runs to Max Muncy and Mookie Betts in consecutive innings to take his second straight loss to the Dodgers. The right-hander has given up nine runs in his last 9.1 innings. Marquez has a 5.90 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 77:35 K:BB across 90 innings overall this year. He's projected for a road start in Arizona this weekend.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Lawrence
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Aguilar: Nabs first career steal

Aguilar went 0-for-4 with a stolen base in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Angels. The steal was the first in Aguilar's career in his 701st big-league game, and per Christina De Nicola of MLB.com, he came into Tuesday's contest as the active player with the most career plate appearances without a pilfer. The 32-year-old has now passed that crown to Omar Narvaez. Aguilar's last successful steal at any level came in the Venezuelan Winter League in 2014-15. "I was telling the umpire, 'You don't even have to call it,' " he said after the game. "It was easy safe. Plenty of time to get there." The first baseman hasn't been showing as much life at the plate lately, however, slashing .216/.231/.314 over his last 12 games with only one home run and a 0:12 BB:K.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Twins' Byron Buxton: Homers in win

Buxton went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Monday's 6-3 extra-inning win over the White Sox. Buxton gave the Twins their first lead of the game with a fifth-inning blast. He also made a big contribution on defense, making a catch at the wall and firing a throw to Gio Urshela as part of a triple play to cut down a White Sox rally in the seventh. With three homers in his last six games, Buxton is still showing power, but he's gone only 4-for-23 (.174) in that span. The outfielder has 22 homers, 40 RBI, 46 runs scored, one stolen base and a .226/.301/.574 slash line through 256 plate appearances.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Giants' Wilmer Flores: Heads to bench Wednesday

Flores is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Flores is 3-for-18 with a double, nine walks, an RBI and three runs over his past eight games and will take a seat Wednesday. David Villar will start at third base while Tommy La Stella works at the keystone.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Rockies play the Dodgers looking to stop road skid

Colorado Rockies (35-45, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (50-29, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (4-6, 5.89 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Dodgers: Mitch White (0-1, 3.93 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -240, Rockies +197; over/under is 8...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockies#Triple A Albuquerque#The Denver Post
CBS Sports

Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Tosses bullpen session

Cabrera (elbow) completed a 25-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Cabrera was placed on the 15-day injured list June 15 with right elbow tendinitis, but it's been a personal matter rather than the elbow issue that has delayed his return to the active roster. The right-hander had been scheduled to start for Triple-A Jacksonville on June 22 before leaving the affiliate to address the personal situation. Cabrera's ability to complete a bullpen session suggests he's put the personal issue behind him, but he'll still need to ramp up a little more before the Marlins lock him in for another rehab start. The 24-year-old doesn't look as though he'll have enough time to make it back from the IL before the All-Star break.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Buddy Kennedy: Drives in two in win

Kennedy went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored in Monday's 8-3 win over San Francisco. Kennedy's first-inning single plated two runners and tied the game after the Giants grabbed a lead in the top of the frame. While the Diamondbacks play it safe with Ketel Marte -- he's served as the designated hitter since sustaining a hamstring injury two weeks ago -- Kennedy has become the primary second baseman, making eight consecutive starts. Since joining Arizona mid-June, Kennedy has driven in 10 runs over 14 games.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman: Won't be ready for Thursday

Gausman (ankle) is unlikely to be ready to start Thursday's series opener with the Mariners, though he hasn't been ruled out from pitching in any of the final three games in Seattle, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports. Gausman's inability to throw a bullpen session Tuesday likely closed the door on...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Giants' Carlos Rodon: Fans seven in Monday's loss

Rodon (7-5) took the loss Monday, giving up four runs on five hits and two walks over five innings in an 8-3 loss to the Diamondbacks. He struck out seven. The southpaw recovered after looked shaky in the early innings, but the Giants' offense couldn't climb out of the hole, and their bullpen kept digging after Rodon left the mound. He tossed 63 of 101 pitches for strikes while seeing his quality start streak end at four. Rodon will take a 2.87 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 112:30 K:BB through 91 innings into his next outing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Twins' Chris Archer: Scratched from Tuesday's start

Archer won't make his start Tuesday versus the White Sox for an undisclosed reason, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports. Details on Archer's absence figure to come out after Tuesday's game, if not sooner. The veteran righty allowed one run in his last outing despite walking six batters in four innings, and he now has a 3.08 ERA through 15 starts this season. Josh Winder will start Tuesday's contest if it isn't rained out.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Brayan Bello: Making MLB debut Wednesday

Bello confirmed that he'll be called up from Triple-A Worcester to start for the Red Sox in Wednesday's series finale with the Rays, Katie Morrison of The Springfield Republicanreports. Bello has been dominant this season between stops at Worcester and Double-A, compiling a 2.33 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, and 114:33 K:BB...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Mets' Trevor Williams: Filling in for Bassitt again

Williams is scheduled to start Thursday's series opener with the Marlins in New York. Chris Bassitt (illness) won't be ready to return from the COVID-19-related injured list until the weekend at the soonest, so Williams will pick up a second turn through the rotation as a result. Williams most recently made his seventh start of the season Saturday against the Rangers, lasting just 3.2 innings while surrendering five earned runs on five hits and one walk.
QUEENS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy