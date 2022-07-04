ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Astros reinstate RHP Jake Odorizzi from 15-day IL

By Mark Polishuk
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VtR49_0gUfbf6I00
May 8, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi (17) reacts after a pitch during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros activated right-hander Jake Odorizzi from the 15-day injured list, and the veteran took the hill tonight for a start against the Kansas City Royals. In the corresponding roster move, righty Enoli Paredes has been optioned to Triple-A.

Odorizzi last pitched on May 16, when he suffered tendon and ligament damage while running to cover first base on a fielding play. While missing over six weeks of action is no small matter, it seemed as if Odorizzi’s season could be in jeopardy when he was carted off the field.

Now, the righty will return to Houston’s rotation and try to continue what has been a successful season to date. Odorizzi has a 3.13 ERA over seven starts and 31 2/3 innings. Though Odorizzi hasn’t allowed much hard contact, a .320 xwOBA indicates that some regression could be in order.

Given the overall quality of the Astros rotation, Odorizzi will have to pitch well to make his case for a possible postseason start, though he likely isn’t in any danger of losing a rotation spot. With the number of arms on hand and the team’s desire to keep everyone fresh and healthy for October, the Astros could stick with a six-man rotation or float starters in and out of the rotation in order to manage innings.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Blue Jays select RHP Shaun Anderson

The Toronto Blue Jays announced they’ve selected righty Shaun Anderson onto the MLB roster, with reliever Jeremy Beasley optioned to Triple-A Buffalo. A 40-man roster spot was created by transferring Hyun Jin Ryu from the 15-day to the 60-day injured list. Toronto grabbed Anderson off waivers from the San...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Phillies place RHP Zach Eflin on 15-day IL with bruised knee

The Phillies placed starter Zach Eflin on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to June 26, with a bruised right knee. Outfielder Oscar Mercado, claimed off waivers from the Guardians Monday, has been added to the active roster in a corresponding move. Eflin told reporters he’s hopeful he can return after a minimal IL stay, which would cost him only two starts, via Todd Zolecki of MLB.com. The 28-year-old had surgery on both knees back in 2016, and he underwent another procedure to correct patellar issues in his right knee last September. His current injury doesn’t seem to be anywhere near as concerning, but the Phillies figure to be particularly cautious in bringing him back given that history.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB Trade Rumors

Thomas Pannone signs with KBO’s Kia Tigers

Lefty Thomas Pannone, who was granted his released by the Red Sox last night, has signed on with the Kia Tigers of the Korea Baseball Organization for the remainder of the season, the Tigers announced (via Jee-ho Yoo of the Yonhap News Agency). Pannone will earn $300K for the remainder of the season.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
MLB Trade Rumors

Athletics' Frankie Montas to miss next start due to shoulder inflammation

Athletics ace Frankie Montas, who experienced a worrying velocity drop over the weekend, underwent an MRI that revealed shoulder inflammation, team trainer Nick Paparesta announced to reporters Wednesday (Twitter link via Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle). He’ll receive a cortisone injection and miss his next start, but there’s no further timeline on his absence for now. Notably, the A’s have not yet placed Montas on the injured list, and Paparesta noted that the MRI did not show any structural damage in Montas’ shoulder.
OAKLAND, CA
Yardbarker

Alex Kirilloff homers lead Twins to win over White Sox

Alex Kirilloff homered twice among his three hits and Max Kepler, Jose Miranda and Jorge Polanco also hit home runs to boost the visiting Minnesota Twins to an 8-2 victory against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night. Minnesota improved to 5-0 against Chicago this season and will seek a...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

Diamondbacks OF Pavin Smith suffers wrist fracture

Diamondbacks outfielder Pavin Smith suffered a non-displaced fracture in his right wrist over the weekend, farm director Josh Barfield tells Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic. Smith, who also incurred some ligament damage in the area, suffered the injury diving for a fly ball with a game for Triple-A Reno. Barfield tells Piecoro the wrist will be immobilized for the next six weeks. The club is hoping he’ll be able to avoid surgery and return at some point this season, but the full extent of the damage and a treatment program will be known after he undergoes a CT scan.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Odorizzi
MLB Trade Rumors

Tigers' Austin Meadows placed on 10-day IL with Achilles strains

Austin Meadows’ injury-plagued first season in Detroit continues, as the Tigers announced that he’s been placed on the 10-day injured list with Achilles strains in both legs. The outfielder had been on the COVID-19 list for the past 11 days. He’d been set to go on a minor league rehab assignment but the Achilles issues represent a notable setback. Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free-Press writes there’s currently no timetable for his return.
DETROIT, MI
MLB Trade Rumors

Brewers activate lefty Aaron Ashby from 15-day IL

The Brewers reinstated left-hander Aaron Ashby from the 15-day injured list ahead of his Saturday start against the Pirates. Righty Trevor Kelley was optioned to Triple-A to open up a 26-man roster spot. Following his (retroactive) IL placement on June 17, Ashby ended up missing only a minimal amount of...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rhp#The Kansas City Royals
Yardbarker

Blue Jays Claim Reliever Matt Peacock From Royals

The Blue Jays reliever churn continues. In search of more help for a beleaguered bullpen, Toronto claimed right-handed pitcher Matt Peacock from the Royals, as first reported by Bob Nightengale. Peacock was designated for assignment by Kansas City earlier this week. Peacock has pitched 10 innings in the big leagues...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Red Sox select infielder Yolmer Sanchez

The Red Sox announced they’ve selected infielder Yolmer Sánchez onto the major league roster. They’ve also recalled righty Connor Seabold from Triple-A Worcester. In corresponding moves, righty Tanner Houck and outfielder Jarren Duran are going on the restricted list. That’s typical procedure for players who haven’t been vaccinated against COVID-19 on teams heading for a series in Toronto, as the Canadian government prohibits unvaccinated athletes from crossing the border.
BOSTON, MA
MLB Trade Rumors

Marlins outright Erik Gonzalez

Infielder Erik Gonzalez cleared outright waivers following last week’s DFA and has been assigned to the Marlins’ Triple-A affiliate in Jacksonville, per the team’s transactions log at MLB.com. Gonzalez, who was designated for assignment last week when the Marlins selected the contract of veteran center fielder Billy Hamilton, has enough service time to reject the assignment and elect free agency if he chooses.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Trade Rumors

Dodgers, Austin Barnes agree to two-year extension

The Los Angeles Dodgers and catcher Austin Barnes have agreed to a two-year contract extension, reports Robert Murray of FanSided. The financial terms of the deal aren’t yet publicly known. Barnes was slated to reach free agency at the end of this season but will instead stick around Los Angeles for another two years.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Cubs place Kyle Hendricks on IL with shoulder strain

The Cubs placed right-hander Kyle Hendricks on the 15-day injured list due to a shoulder strain, manager David Ross announced to reporters Wednesday (Twitter link via Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago). Hendricks exited Tuesday night’s game after three innings due to soreness in his right shoulder. No recovery timetable has been provided at this time.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

Marlins, VP Gary Denbo part ways

The Marlins and VP of player development and scouting Gary Denbo are parting ways, reports Craig Mish of SportsGrid. The 61-year-old had served as a high-ranking member of the Miami front office for the past five seasons. Denbo came over the Yankees in October 2017, part of a broader organizational...
MIAMI, FL
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
648K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy