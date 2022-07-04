ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Angels' Jonathan Villar: Hitless in Angels debut

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Villar went 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts Sunday in a loss to the Astros. Villar slotted in as...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Rays' Isaac Paredes: Resting Wednesday

Paredes is not in the starting lineup Wednesday versus the Red Sox, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Paredes will get a breather after he went 2-for-7 with an RBI and two walks in the first two games of the series. Ji-Man Choi will take over at first base and bat fourth against Boston.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Royals' Kyle Isbel: Losing work to Olivares

Isbel is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros. As recently as last week, the lefty-hitting Isbel looked as though he might hold down the strong side of a platoon right field, but the righty-hitting Edward Olivares appears to have made a case for a regular role against both left- and right-handed pitching. Isbel finds himself on the bench Wednesday for the fourth time in five games Wednesday, with three of his absences coming when the Royals have opposed right-handers.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Aguilar: Nabs first career steal

Aguilar went 0-for-4 with a stolen base in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Angels. The steal was the first in Aguilar's career in his 701st big-league game, and per Christina De Nicola of MLB.com, he came into Tuesday's contest as the active player with the most career plate appearances without a pilfer. The 32-year-old has now passed that crown to Omar Narvaez. Aguilar's last successful steal at any level came in the Venezuelan Winter League in 2014-15. "I was telling the umpire, 'You don't even have to call it,' " he said after the game. "It was easy safe. Plenty of time to get there." The first baseman hasn't been showing as much life at the plate lately, however, slashing .216/.231/.314 over his last 12 games with only one home run and a 0:12 BB:K.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Anaheim, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Supplies not-so-big hit off bench

Rojas went 1-for-1 with a run scored in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Giants. Rojas came off the bench to pinch hit for third baseman Jake Hager with Arizona down 2-1. Leading off the inning against an infield shift and down 0-2 in the count to San Francisco righty Dominic Leone, the lefty batter laid a perfect bunt down the third base line, getting on base to ignite a five-run rally. Rojas will occasionally sit against left-handed starters but should not be a candidate for a platoon. He's slashed .269/.346/.378 against port-siders during his career and .260/.339/.340 in 2022.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Twins' Carlos Correa: Not starting Wednesday

Correa isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the White Sox. Correa is getting a breather after he went 0-for-12 with a run, an RBI, five walks and three strikeouts over the last four games. Nick Gordon will take over at shortstop and bat sixth.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Remains on bench

Peralta is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Giants. San Francisco will send out another left-hander in Alex Wood on Tuesday, so Peralta will unsurprisingly find himself on the bench. Cooper Hummel will receive another start in left field for Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Tony Kemp not in lineup Tuesday for Oakland

Oakland Athletics infielder/outfielder Tony Kemp is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Kemp is being replaced in left field by Chad PInder versus Blue Jays starter Yusei Kikuchi. In 290 plate appearances this season, Kemp has a .213 batting average with a .569 OPS, 2...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Villar
Person
Matt Duffy
CBS Sports

Orioles' Austin Hays: Out Tuesday with wrist injury

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Hays is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rangers due to a right wrist injury, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Hays is considered day-to-day due to the injury, which he sustained when he was hit by a pitch in Monday's 7-6 win. He could be available off the bench, but because the outfielder was sporting a wrap on his hand, the Orioles could be inclined to stay away from him, per Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com. Ryan McKenna will pick up a start in the outfield in place of Hays.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Rockies' Jose Urena: Promoted for Wednesday's start

Urena had his contract selected by the Rockies and will start Wednesday against the Dodgers. Urena joined Colorado on a minor-league deal in mid-May and will make his first start of the season in Los Angeles. The 30-year-old appeared in four games as a reliever for the Brewers earlier in the year and allowed three earned runs with a 3:5 K:BB over 7.2 innings. Urena covered six innings during his last start with Triple-A Albuquerque.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Angels' Michael Stefanic absent from Tuesday lineup

Los Angeles Angels infielder Michael Stefanic is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins. Stefanic went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts in his MLB debut on Sunday. Luis Rengifo is replacing Stefanic on second base and batting sixth Tuesday. Andrew Velazquez is back at shortstop and batting ninth.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Twins' Byron Buxton: Homers in win

Buxton went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Monday's 6-3 extra-inning win over the White Sox. Buxton gave the Twins their first lead of the game with a fifth-inning blast. He also made a big contribution on defense, making a catch at the wall and firing a throw to Gio Urshela as part of a triple play to cut down a White Sox rally in the seventh. With three homers in his last six games, Buxton is still showing power, but he's gone only 4-for-23 (.174) in that span. The outfielder has 22 homers, 40 RBI, 46 runs scored, one stolen base and a .226/.301/.574 slash line through 256 plate appearances.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Angels#Hitless
numberfire.com

Chad Pinder not in Athletics' Monday lineup

Oakland Athletics infielder/outfielder Chad Pinder is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Pinder is being replaced in left field by Tony Kemp versus Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah. In 202 plate appearances this season, Pinder has a .233 batting average with a .621 OPS, 5...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Rougned Odor: Collects three hits

Odor went 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Monday's 7-6 extra-inning win over the Rangers. Odor hadn't posted a multi-hit game since June 16, going just 4-for-34 (.118) in 12 contests during that slump. He's showed signs of turning things around with hits in five of his last seven games. The second baseman is slashing .206/.263/.399 with eight home runs, 30 RBI, 28 runs scored, 13 doubles and three triples through 243 plate appearances. He should maintain a regular role in the lineup over Jonathan Arauz, who has mainly played third base since joining the Orioles after he was claimed off waivers from the Red Sox.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Giants' Wilmer Flores: Heads to bench Wednesday

Flores is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Flores is 3-for-18 with a double, nine walks, an RBI and three runs over his past eight games and will take a seat Wednesday. David Villar will start at third base while Tommy La Stella works at the keystone.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Brayan Bello: Could debut Wednesday

Bello could be called up from Triple-A Worcester to start Wednesday's game against the Rays, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports. Bello has sparkled this season at both the Double-A and Triple-A levels, and Boston could be ready to give its top pitching prospect his first chance to show what he can do at the top level. The Red Sox currently have five starting pitchers (Nathan Eovaldi, Rich Hill, Chris Sale, James Paxton and Garrett Whitlock) on the injured list and another (Michael Wacha) who is day-to-day with an injury.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Orioles' Austin Voth: Falters in fifth inning

Voth gave up three runs on four hits and one walk across 4.1 innings during Tuesday's extra-inning win over the Rangers. He had three strikeouts and didn't factor in the decision. The right-hander started strong with four scoreless frames but was pulled after loading the bases with one out in...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman: Won't be ready for Thursday

Gausman (ankle) is unlikely to be ready to start Thursday's series opener with the Mariners, though he hasn't been ruled out from pitching in any of the final three games in Seattle, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports. Gausman's inability to throw a bullpen session Tuesday likely closed the door on...
MLB
CBS Sports

Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Swats 25th homer

Alvarez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Tuesday's 9-7 win over the Royals. Alvarez has homered in consecutive games, and he's gone yard eight times in his last 14 contests. His blast Tuesday provided the Astros' last run in the win. He's up to 25 long balls this year with 58 RBI, 53 runs scored, nine doubles and a .313/.413/.663 slash line through 298 plate appearances. Alvarez is tied for second in the majors in homers with the Phillies' Kyle Schwarber, four back of the Yankees' Aaron Judge for the major-league lead.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Buddy Kennedy: Drives in two in win

Kennedy went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored in Monday's 8-3 win over San Francisco. Kennedy's first-inning single plated two runners and tied the game after the Giants grabbed a lead in the top of the frame. While the Diamondbacks play it safe with Ketel Marte -- he's served as the designated hitter since sustaining a hamstring injury two weeks ago -- Kennedy has become the primary second baseman, making eight consecutive starts. Since joining Arizona mid-June, Kennedy has driven in 10 runs over 14 games.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy