Brighton, AL

Commercial fire in Brighton leaves fire fighter with heat exhaustion

By AJ Holliday
 2 days ago

BRIGHTON, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A commercial fire Monday in Brighton ended with a fire fighter being transported to the hospital.

According to Birmingham Fire Battalion Chief Sebastian Carillo, the fire fighter was transported to a local hospital for heat exhaustion. He is in stable condition; The decision was made out of an abundance of caution.

The fire occurred on the 4500 block of 9th Ave North.

There is no further information at this time.

