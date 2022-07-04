ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Narragansett, RI

Rhode Island State Beaches packed for the Fourth of July

By GABRIELLE CARACCIOLO, NBC 10 NEWS
Turnto10.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WJAR — Monday's perfect summer weather attracted thousands of people to Rhode Island's beaches for the Fourth of July. A packed Scarborough State Beach in Narragansett was one of the state's most popular spots. "It's very, very, very crowded," Max Nichols said. "Packed like...

turnto10.com

FUN 107

Clinging Jellyfish Warning Issued by Rhode Island DEM

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (RIDEM) is putting residents on high alert for tiny, dime-sized jellyfish that can pack a serious sting. Known as clinging jellyfish because of the sticky pads on their tentacles that allow them to anchor to seagrasses and seaweeds, they have been spotted in several Rhode Island ponds already this season.
ANIMALS
Narragansett, RI
Government
City
Warwick, RI
Narragansett, RI
Lifestyle
State
Rhode Island State
ricentral.com

Wickford named America’s Best Historic Small Town

NORTH KINGSTOWN – Why is history important? Some may say it helps us learn from past mistakes, or it allows us to continue traditions, or it helps us understand why we’re living the way we’re living. There’s no wrong answer and history is all in how we interpret it. But those living in North Kingstown are living among a plethora of history, and so much so, that Wickford has been named the Best Historic Small Town in America by USA Today.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Turnto10.com

White nationalist flyers found in Providence neighborhood

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Residents and business owners are on edge after white nationalist flyers were discovered in a Providence neighborhood on Independence Day. "One of my servers found it just sitting on our doorstep," said the general manager of Diego's East Side, Fallon Derrah. She said white supremacy...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Somerset 8-year-old to represent Southern New England on global stage

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — An 8-year-old Somerset girl will be representing Southern New England on a global stage in Pinehurst, North Carolina for the U.S. Kids Golf World Championship in August. "It’s really exciting because it’s my first time there and it's a really big tournament," said Reese...
SOMERSET, MA
#Parks And Recreation#Fourth Of July#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Environmental Management
rimonthly.com

The New Clementine’s in East Greenwich Is Worth the Wait

When Warren and Jess Sternberg closed the doors to Clementine’s Homemade Ice Cream in East Greenwich for the season last fall, none of their customers knew it was the last time they’d visit the original Main Street location. But all good things must come to an end, and...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Highest-earning counties in Rhode Island

The 2020 median household income in the U.S. was $67,521, a decrease of 2.9% from 2019. COVID-19 in 2020 drastically altered income and poverty levels, along with consumer habits and job opportunities. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning counties in Rhode Island using data from the U.S. Census Bureau....
POLITICS
Boston

New England has 5 of the most ‘magical’ island getaways in the U.S., according to Country Living

They are all "bucket list-worthy" destinations. Travelers seeking an epic island getaway need not leave the country or even the region, according to Country Living. The publication recently released a list of the 30 most magical island getaways in the U.S. and included Nantucket, Martha’s Vineyard, Maine’s Mount Desert Island and Bailey Island, and Rhode Island’s Block Island.
MAINE STATE
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Warwick (RI)

Warwick, Rhode Island, famously known as the “City by the Bay,” offers all-year fun for the neighborhood and tourists. From recreational areas and oceanfront, golf clubs and beacons, innumerable stores, and feasting choices, Warwick has got something for everyone no matter the preference. The city is entertaining, and...
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Applications for Rhode Island's pre-kindergarten lottery due Wednesday

Applications for Rhode Island's pre-kindergarten lottery are due at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. The Rhode Island Department of Education oversees the full-day program, which is free, but enrollment is by a lottery. The program is open to children who turn 4 years old by Sept. 1. The child must live in...
LOTTERY
ABC6.com

New Chick-fil-A opens in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A new Chick-fil-A location opened in Fall River Wednesday. The restaurant is located in Southcoast Marketplace on William S. Canning Boulevard. A Chick-fil-A spokeswoman said that the new location is expected to create about 130 new jobs in the city. The new location is...
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Bridge in Westerly temporarily closed for 3 months

WESTERLY, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said a bridge in Westerly is temporarily closed starting Tuesday. The Cottrel Bridge, which takes Westerly Bradford Road over the McGowan Brook, will be closed for three months. The bridge will be replaced with a new one after being...
WESTERLY, RI
Uprise RI

“These living conditions are deplorable”: Block Island worker calls for livable housing, safe working conditions, and time off for summer staff

This is the first installment of Rhode Works, an Uprise RI summer series on work, labor, and unions in Rhode Island. Every summer hundreds of people from across the globe come to Block Island to work as dishwashers and waitstaff, deckhands and cleaners, at businesses catering to summer tourists. While Block Island has only around 1,000 year round residents, in the summer months the population explodes to 15,000 or 20,000, as New Englanders flock to the island for vacation. According to a report from 2000, the most recent year for which revenue estimates are available, spending by tourists on Block Island equals nearly $60 million each year. Profits from these businesses flow into the hands of a select few families out on the island, who own the majority of the tourist businesses there.
LABOR ISSUES
Turnto10.com

Cranston home damaged by reignited fireworks

CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — A family of four is cleaning out what’s left of their belongings after a pile of fireworks they had set off reignited, setting their Cranston home on fire Monday night. The Rhode Island state fire marshal said the family had put used fireworks into...
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Dive crews search for swimmer in Pawtucket

Pawtucket police said there is an active search for a swimmer near Division Street Bridge in the area of Taft Street in Pawtucket. Several emergency rescue crews including a dive unit searched the area beginning around 9 p.m. on Wednesday. Crews from Massachusetts including North Attleboro also assisting with the...
PAWTUCKET, RI

